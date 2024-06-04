Lovely Runner’s fictional boy band 'Eclipse' rumored to perform at KCON LA 2024, agencies respond

On Monday, June 3, the Korean media outlet Newsen released an article claiming that the fictional boy band Eclipse, created through the K-drama series Lovely Runner, was scheduled to perform at the upcoming music festival, KCON LA 2024.

However, the Korean streaming platform, tvN, has released a statement expressing that the news about Eclipse appearing on KCON LA 2024 is false and misinformation.

"The report that Eclipse is appearing on 'KCON' is a misinformation and is not true," tvN said.

Additionally, the entertainment agency that's organizing the music festival, CJE&M, also released a statement expressing that there are no scheduled plans or events where the fictional boy band will be rolling out a stage performance. CJE&M Entertainment added:

Trending

“There are no plans for Eclipse members to appear."

Expand Tweet

The KCON LA 2024 is scheduled to take place between July 26 and 28 and will be gathering several K-pop and Korean artists such as NMIXX, ZICO, ILAND 2, Hyolyn, etc.

KCON LA 2024 has released its first lineup for the music festival

KCON is an annual music festival organized by CJ E&M Entertainment. The event, which is organized in several countries around the world, such as Japan, LA, Korea, Thailand, etc., gathers artists from different Korean genres and provides a platform for the artists and their worldwide fans to connect.

Also, the festival, which is scheduled to take place at Crypto.com Arena and the LA Convention Center in July, has released its first lineup.

MCountdown

BIBI

P1Harmony

SHINee's Taemin

ENHYPEN

NMIXX

TWS

ILAND 2

ZEROBASEONE

ZICO

KCON Stage

P1Harmony

ZEROBASEONE

Hyolyn

NMIXX

A.C.E

TWS

MEET & GREET

NMIXX

ZEROBASEONE

Hyolyn

P1Harmony

SHOWCASE

DXMON

CRAXY

issac hong

About Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is a tvN K-drama starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon. The show, which debuted in April and concluded last week, saw both the cast and its popularity soar throughout its run.

The series, which was based on a web novel called Tomorrow's Best, revolved around a woman who gets paralyzed after an unfortunate accident. While she loses most hope in her life, a K-pop idol from the boy band called Eclipse keeps her motivated. However, her life meets yet another struggle when the death of the K-pop idol is announced.

As she continues to dwell in the grief of the same, she suddenly sees herself time-traveling to her school days, where she finds herself as the schoolmate of the K-pop idol. She not only uses time travel to her advantage to prevent his death, but she also finds herself falling in love with him.

Lovely Runner and its intriguing plot naturally had fans hooked till its last episode. On the other hand, a separate fanbase for the fictional boy band Eclipse was also formed due to their performances, charisma, and OSTs. Therefore, fans were quite excited when the Korean media outlet speculated on the appearance of the boy band outside the universe of Lovely Runner.