"The real definition of dominATE": Fans cheer as Stray Kids becomes the first 4th gen kpop group to double sell out encore stadium shows 

Stray Kids has officially sold out its two encore concerts from the group's recent world tour "Dominate: Celebrate" becoming the first 4th gen group to do so. These shows will be taking place on October 18 and 19, 2025, at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium. With this, the group has officially also sold out its first domestic stadium concert.The ticket sales for the event opened in two rounds: pre-sales for 5th generation fan club members on September 12, followed by general sales on September 16. Both shows got completely sold out, proving the demand for the group's concerts.These concerts will serve as the encore and grand finale of Stray Kids' most extensive world tour to date, covering 54 shows across 34 regions worldwide. The tour began in Seoul in August 2024 and concluded in Rome in July 2025. Its name, Dominate: Celebrate, combines the title of the boy group's July 2024 mini-album ATE with the word "celebrate," symbolizing the group's achievements over the past year.A fan creatively regarded this achievement by incorporating the group's tour name into their comment."The real definition of dominATE," wrote the fan.The STAY fans took to social media to celebrate this achievement of the group, expressing delight at the group's rising influence.HyunChans_ChopStix🦉KARMA 🏆 @tatfitmom
So happy for our guys! Thank you Stays for giving them a sold out Encore! 🩵daa`🐿️ @HSNJLSUNG
WOWWWWW!!!!!🔥Nobel 🏆 @NobelKnowBell
ALL SEATS FOR STRAY KIDS TWO STADIUM SHOWS IN KOREA ARE SOLD THE F**K OUTTTTTTTTTTSeveral more fans expressed similar sentiments, with many encouraging their fellow fans to keep supporting the group.م @taeria_v
this is INSANEAshy🍀 @skz4ever_
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭my kidssshyunyuni @smileforskz_
stray kids is big, but we still have to keep streaming ceremony🫵Stray Kids' members awarded gold plaques in honor of their record-breaking seven No. 1 albumsThe above tour marks Stray Kids' first solo performance at a domestic outdoor stadium. The boy group has steadily expanded its concert venues over the years, first performing at KSPO Dome in September 2022 for their 2nd World Tour "MANIAC" Seoul Special, and later at Gocheok Sky Dome in October 2023 for the 5-STAR Dome Tour Seoul Special. Hence, the boy band's upcoming October performance at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium will be a historic milestone in their career.Meanwhile, Stray Kids continues to dominate global music charts with its 4th full-length album KARMA, released on August 22. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking the group's seventh chart-topping entry. With this, the band became the first artist in Billboard 200's 70-year history to achieve seven consecutive No. 1 debuts. As of the latest chart dated September 20 (local time), KARMA ranked at No. 8, maintaining its spot in the top tier for three consecutive weeks.In honor of the boy group's seven #1s, each member of Stray Kids was awarded gold-framed plaques by their company, JYP Entertainment's CEO JY Park. Each of these plaques was made with 75 grams of gold, and combined, they can be valued at approximately $73,000.Pictures of this were posted on the band's social media handles, featuring JY Park as well. A special cake was also gifted to the group to celebrate this milestone, highlighting the significance of this milestone.In other news, on September 15, 2025, South Korean news media reported that Stray Kids' Felix donated 200 million KRW to various charities on the occasion of his 25th birthday.