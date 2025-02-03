"THE TENSION?? I CAN'T WAIT!"— Fans excited as tvN drops latest trailer for My Dearest Nemesis

Netizens are eagerly anticipating the tvN drama series My Dearest Nemesis, and the latest trailer has heightened the excitement even further. Fans are particularly interested in the chemistry between Moon Ga-young and Choi Hyun-wook.

The latest trailer, posted on tvN's social media on February 3, 2025, offers a sneak peek of the playful banter between the lead characters. The story seems to follow an enemies-to-lovers theme, but for some netizens, the romantic tension is almost too much to handle. Reacting to the trailer, one fan on X commented:

"THE TENSION?? I CAN‘T WAIT."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans have shared their thoughts on the chemistry between Moon Ga-young and Choi Hyun-wook in the trailer of the upcoming series.

"first love to enemies to lovers," another fan wrote.

"THEIR CHEMISTRY IS ALREADY INSANE OMG," a fan reacted.

"THE GIRLS R CRYING AT THE FIRST LOVE TEASERRE," another fan remarked.

Meanwhile, many praised Moon Ga-young's portrayal of Baek Soo-jung in My Dearest Nemesis trailer.

"kayoung’s voice when she says “first love” yeah that’s my romcom princess," remarked a fan.

"ACKKK she really dressed up like Makgae," observed another fan.

More details about the latest trailer from My Dearest Nemesis

The trailer begins with romantic vibes as the male lead, Choi Hyun Wook, who plays Ban Joo-yeon, lovingly holds Moon Ga-young, who plays Baek Soo-jung.

In the background, Soo-jung wonders about first love or something like it. Ban Joo-yeon abruptly replies, questioning when this became a Cinderella story. This breaks the romantic bubble, and Soo-yeon curses at Joo-Yeon.

Amidst their bickering, Joo-yeon wonders in a voiceover if they have met each other somewhere before. Soo-yeon also remembers her first love, Black Flame Dragon, but refers to him as her dark history.

They both hate their first love and are frustrated by the memory of that time, and the teaser ends with Soo-yeon remarking, "As comrades with the worst first loves, shall we make a toast?"

My Dearest Nemesis is based on a webtoon of the same name

My Dearest Nemesis, or 그놈은 흑염룡 in Korean, is based on the webtoon of the same name, which roughly translates to That Guy is a Black Flame Dragon, written by Hye Jin-yang. The drama series is directed by Lee Soo-hyun, who has previously directed Delightfully Deceitful and Find Me in Your Memory.

The story revolves around two central characters, Baek Soo-jung (Moon Ga-young) and Ban Joo-yeon (Choi Hyun-wook).

Soo-jung is the Planning Team Leader at the Yonseong Department Store. She is a headstrong girl who lives life on her terms. Although she is a diligent worker, she does not mind giving anyone a piece of her mind, be it executives or superiors. This attitude has earned her the title of Division Head Killer. However, she carries a secret: years ago, she fell in with an online player she now calls her "dark history."

Meanwhile, Ban Joo-yeon is the head of the Strategic Planning Division at Yonseong Department Store. As the heir to a conglomerate, he excels in his work. But there is a hidden side to him. He is an otaku who loves manhwas & online games and has an online avatar, Black Flame Dragon. Years back, he confessed his feelings to someone online but was brutally rejected.

Now, after 16 years, when these lovebirds meet again, will the old flames reignite, or is something else in store for them?

My Dearest Nemesis is set to premiere on tvN on February 17, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback