The upcoming tvN drama My Dear Nemesis is set to premiere on February 17, 2025, at 8:50 pm KST, as reported by EDaily on January 20. It will air every Monday and Tuesday. This romance series follows Baek Soo-jung, a skilled team leader known as the "head of the headquarters killer," who struggles with a dark past, and Ban Joo-yeon, a third-generation chaebol headquarters manager.

Adapted from the popular Naver webtoon That Man Is Black Salt Dragon by writer Hye Jin-yang, My Dear Nemesis brings together director Lee Soo-hyun and writer Kim Soo-yeon, known for their work on tvN’s Beneficial Fraud. The series stars Moon Ga-young as Baek Soo-jung, Choi Hyun-wook as Ban Joo-yeon, Im Se-mi as Seo Ha-jin, and Kwak Si-yang as Kim Shin-won, in the lead cast.

My Dear Nemesis: Plot and trailer

In the show, Baek Su-jeong is the leader of the planning team at Yongsung Department Store. Known for her hard work and sharp instincts, she never hesitates to challenge anyone at work. Her life takes an unexpected turn when Ban Ju-yeon, the newly appointed director of the strategic planning division and the store’s successor, becomes her boss.

Their connection dates back 16 years to their teenage days in an online game. Su-jeong, using the ID “Strawberry,” encountered Ju-yeon, who went by “Black Salt Dragon,” a persona embodying teenage angst. While Ju-yeon saw her as his first love, Su-jeong dismissed his confession, leaving him with his first heartbreak. For her, that period remains one of the worst memories of her life.

Now reunited as colleagues, their past resurfaces, leading to a mix of unresolved emotions and workplace tension. As they navigate their complicated history, My Dear Nemesis explores their evolving relationship in a blend of romance and humor.

More about the cast

Moon Ga-young is recognized for her performances in Heartstrings, Exo Next Door, Tempted, Welcome to Waikiki 2, Find Me in Your Memory, True Beauty, Link: Eat, Love, Kill, and The Interest of Love.

In her last project, The Interest of Love, a JTBC office-romance drama, she portrayed Ahn Soo-young, a head teller at KCU Bank’s Yeongpo branch. Initially viewing love as fragile and fleeting like a sandcastle, her perspective shifts when a man unexpectedly brings excitement into her life.

Choi Hyun-wook made his acting debut as the lead in the web drama Real:Time:Love. He later gained attention for his roles in SBS’s Taxi Driver and Racket Boys, earning him the Best New Actor award at the SBS Drama Awards. His starred in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Weak Hero Class 1, D.P. 2, and Twinkling Watermelon.

In his last project, Twinkling Watermelon, he portrayed the character of Ha Yi-chan, a passionate and energetic man.

Im Se-mi has starred in projects such as The Worst of Evil, Wonderful World, The Empire, True Beauty, and Two Cops. Kwak Si-yang has appeared in films such as The Desperate Chase, and The Battle of Jangsari, and television series such as Flex X Cop, and Alice.

My Dear Nemesis is scheduled to be released on February 17 at 8:50 pm KST.

