The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call reportedly renewed for Seasons 2 and 3, Netflix responds amidst fan excitement: All we know

The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call is reportedly preparing to return with Seasons 2 and 3. According to a report by Xports News on September 23, the Netflix series has confirmed simultaneous production of its next 2 seasons.The Netflix series has begun full-scale preparations. Filming is scheduled to commence next summer, with production work set to start at the end of this year.However, Netflix offered a different stance following the reports. In a statement released the same day, explaining that while discussions are active, official confirmation of the renewal has not been finalized. The streaming company clarified,“We are reviewing the production of a sequel to ‘Trauma Center,’ but nothing has been confirmed yet.”The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call: Netflix's 2025 medical drama becomes a global hit with awards, acclaim, and plans for more seasonsThe Trauma Code: Heroes on Call premiered worldwide on January 24, 2025, through Netflix. Written by Choi Tae-kang and directed by Lee Do-yoon, the series blends medical drama with comedy, bringing to life the intense yet inspiring world of a university hospital’s trauma team.The series focuses on Baek Kang-hyuk, an extremely skilled surgeon who has worked on war fronts. Played by Joo Ji-hoon, the character comes back to Korea and has the responsibility of revitalizing a troubled trauma center with shortages and bureaucratic obstacles.The surgical resident Yang Jae-won (Choo Young-woo), nurse Cheon Jang-mi (Ha Young), anesthesiology resident Park Kyung-won (Jung Jae-kwang), and head of the trauma team Doo Jin-tae (Yoon Kyung-ho) join him. Kim Eui-sung also appears in a supporting role.panda ☆ @optionalpoodleLINKYESSSS finally some quality television getting renewed ✊🏻 If anything will get me to resubscribe, it’s Trauma Code S2The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is adapted from Trauma Center: Golden Hour, a web novel written by Han San-i (real name Lee Nak-jun) an otolaryngologist. The novel is subsequently co-serialized as a Naver Webtoon in 2019 with the help of Hongbichira.Season 1 was highly popular in South Korea and around the world, having strong viewership and positive reviews. As per FlixPatrol, it reached #2 on Netflix's global Top 10 TV rankings by January 28, even topping Squid Game Season 2 at the time. It received appreciation for its solid character development, interesting plot, and proper balance of medical severity with human drama.Critical acclaim soon followed. At the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards in May, Joo Ji-hoon won the Best Actor Award in the Broadcast category. The drama’s success continued at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards in July, where it secured three honors: Best Drama, Best Actor for Joo Ji-hoon, and Best New Actor for Choo Young-woo.Abby⁺⁺⁺ @YSeoKSHyunLINKFINALLY!! S2 AND S3 FOR TRAUMA CODE 🔥🔥🎉🎉❤️❤️Even prior to the recent reports, original writer Lee Nak-jun had suggested that there were long-term plans for the series. He revealed that the drama was planned to have Seasons 2 and 3 in the works from the start. This resulted in widespread expectation that subsequent installments will cover more of the source novel.With recent reports of production of Seasons 2 and 3, anticipation around The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is stronger than ever. Fans, already captivated by its first season's success, are eagerly waiting for confirmation on the next chapters of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.