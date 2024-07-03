BTS’ Kim Taehyung took over the internet as he was mentioned by producer Na Yeong-seok during his recent live video session. On July 2, producer Na Yeong-seok aka Na PD of Jinny's Kitchen held a live video session on his official YouTube channel, channel fullmoon. The focal point of this livestream was to review Jinny's Kitchen 2.

Jinny's Kitchen 2 was filmed in Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland and the landlord of the filming location was unaware of the show's format and how South Korean variety shows work. Producer Na Yeong-seok revealed how he earned credibility by mentioning Kim Taehyung and BTS, given the global fanbase of the group.

Na PD also shared that he showed the landlords the videos of Jinny's Kitchen pilot season aired on Prime Video. Watching this, netizens could not help but gush over V's influence globally. Taking to social media platform X(formerly Twitter) one fan said:

Trending

“OHH the name drop...the ultimate trump card.. BTS. DO u know BTS? Taetae u sealed it.”

Expand Tweet

“LOL the way they have to mention Taebear to gain credibility. BTS, you'll always be famous!,” another fan said.

“Honestly when it comes to business matters #Taehyung is very effective in the marketing aspect. Many business professionals know that well..,” one person stated.

Fans showcased their pride in Kim Taehyung as Na Yeong-seok PD stated that the landlords started treating them with kindness, as they heard about the K-pop idol.

“The influence of our Taetae always works,” another person ocommented.

“Do remember his name !! His name is none other than taehyung! Let’s goo !” a user stated.

“Ultimate flex at namedrop,” another fan said.

ARMYs were reminded how other septet members used the phrase: "Do you know BTS?" previously during their visit to other countries.

“Jin was ahead of his time asking “do you know bts?” Because now we get proof of how influential that phrase has become,” one person stated.

“Na PD "using" Taehyung as his ultimate card is the funniest thing I've read today! It also reminds me of Jin and his "Do you know BTS?" in Malta," a fan said.

“You know BTS?” I read it in Yoongi’s voice,” another X user said.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung surprises Producer Na Yeong-seok on his birthday

Expand Tweet

On July 2, during the channel Fullmoon live streaming producer Na Yeong-seok revealed that Kim Taehyung surprised him on his birthday. The BTS member is currently serving as a part of the special military police unit for his mandatory service.

According to Na PD, during his off day from his base, V came to wish him on his birthday and even bought him a gift. Recently, Na PD also received a call from the Layover singer following the release of the first episode of Jinny's Kitchen 2.

V appeared as the intern in the first season of the variety show, however, due to his enlistment in December 2023, he could not participate in the second season. Meanwhile, Youth of May star Go Min-so filled his place as a new intern in the ongoing season.

Previously, Na PD described the two interns and spoke about their traits that may attract the audience. The BTS vocalist was curious about how good Go Min-si was in the show so he called the producer to ask him about the same. He asked:

“Is Go Minsi really that good?”

Producer Na Yeong-seok explained to him that both interns did exceptionally in their ways and it was fun to watch him. Kim Taehyung stated that he enjoyed the first episode of Jinny's Kitchen 2.

Jinny's Kitchen 2 airs every Friday at 8:40 p.m. KST on tvN and is available on the OTT platform Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback