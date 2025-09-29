  • home icon
  "They didn't even do anything wrong"- Fans defend KISS OF LIFE's Julie after alleged private barroom video with VERIVERY's Kangmin & Yeonho goes viral

“They didn’t even do anything wrong”- Fans defend KISS OF LIFE’s Julie after alleged private barroom video with VERIVERY‘s Kangmin & Yeonho goes viral

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 29, 2025 11:59 GMT
KISS OF LIFE's Julie and VERIVERY's Kangmin & Yeonho (Image via Instagram/@kissoflife_s2, @the_verivery, @youkangmln)
KISS OF LIFE’s Julie and VERIVERY‘s Kangmin & Yeonho (Image via Instagram/@kissoflife_s2, @the_verivery, @youkangmln)

A clip allegedly to featuring KISS OF LIFE’s Julie with VERIVERY’s Kangmin and Yeonho is circulating online. The footage, reportedly taken without their knowledge, shows them inside a private space.

The video’s source is uncertain. However, a fan account on X claimed the video came from a site hosting explicit content. An online upload labeled it as "skinship," naming Julie and identifying the two men as VERIVERY’s Kangmin and Yeonho.

The timer visible on screen showed the clip ran for more than four hours. The video also revealed another woman appearing midway, before the group eventually left. After the video went viral, fans defended the idols.

"They didn't even do anything wrong and there was another woman too but now I have already sent your account to S2 entertainment and S2 just sued those who distorted the information of kiof," an X user commented.
Many are saying they don’t see anything wrong in the video and that online netizens are making a "scandal" out of nothing.

Meanwhile, others argue the idols are simply being "playful" together and that they can "hang out" with whomever they want.

KISS OF LIFE’s Julie & VERIVERY‘s Kangmin & Yeonho's agencies respond idols' viral video rumors

On September 29, 2025, two companies reacted differently to a clip of their idols spreading online. Jellyfish Entertainment, the agency for VERIVERY, rejected the claims. They called the video “groundless,” describing it as a made-up piece meant to harm Kangmin and Yeonho.

"Such rumors are not true at all and are malicious false claims that are seriously damaging artists' reputation," the agency stated.

The label asked people to stop sharing the clip. They also confirmed to move forward with legal measures against those behind the rumor, saying,

"We prioritize the protection of our artists above all else, and we will take strong legal action without leniency against the creation, dissemination, and reproduction of such malicious rumors."

S2 Entertainment, managing KISS OF LIFE’s Julie, also gave a short note to Xports News. The agency said the matter was tied to the songstress' personal affairs and that they could not speak further.

This year, KISS OF LIFE’s Julie was previously embroiled in another controversy. During her 25th birthday livestream on April 2, the K-pop quartet adopted a hip-hop theme with stereotypical attire and accents. This led to accusations of cultural appropriation. The group later apologized, deleting the livestream. Despite this, they lost over 200,000 social media followers, and their KCON LA 2025 performance was canceled, too.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

