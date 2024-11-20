"They keep going lower"- Fans outraged as HYBE shares an article that excludes Taehyung’s achievements from BTS' summary of the year releases

On Wednesday, November 20, fans were angered about HYBE sharing an article that excluded Taehyung's solo achievements from BTS' summary of the year's releases. When the report published by the Korean media outlet, OSEN, landed on the internet, fans realized that the members' solo activities and achievements, along with the groups' releases and summary reports of the year.

However, they immediately noticed that Taehyung's recent activities were not mentioned. This left many frustrated due to the several achievements that the idol made in his solo career, despite being currently enlisted in the military. The idol not only rolled out a new single, FRI(END)S, in March of this year but also broke other records with his previous solo releases.

His solo debut album, LayoVer, which was released in September 2023, topped several charts including Billboard, iTunes, Circle Charts, etc. Additionally, it also bagged many awards such as the Favorite Debut Album at iHeart Radio Music Awards 2024, and other nominations. Therefore, fans felt that it was unfair of HYBE to exclude Taehyung's achievements from the report.

Here are a few reactions regarding the same:

"I keep thinking I can't be shocked by their sabotage & cruelty but they keep going lower."

"they mentioned every member who released music this year except taehyung. It's getting really weird." said a fan on X

"You are a disgusting company, despite the fact that you sabotaged him, you want to hide Layover's few achievements." commented a netizen

"They went into detail praising every member other than Tae. They didn't mention him once. I keep thinking I can't be shocked by their sabotage & cruelty but they keep going lower." added another netizen

More fans and netizens commented on how HYBE was allegedly trying to sabotage the BTS member through their actions.

"You thought it was a good idea to post an article that includes every member’s 2024 release but leaves out Taehyung’s FRI(END)S??? Shame on you" commented an X user

"Since y'all have been excluding him forever let us know when tae will be free from your company so we can celebrate." said another fan

"sharing article which didn't mention one of the members who released music this year too and got achievements too well.." added an X user

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung's solo activities

BTS' V, otherwise known as Kim Tae-hyung, is a 28-year-old K-pop idol and singer-songwriter. He debuted under BigHit Entertainment in 2013 alongside his fellow members, and the agency is now rebranded as HYBE Labels. While the idol stands as the group's vocalist and dancer, he's also showcased his qualities as a soloist through BTS albums.

Some of the tracks within the group's albums include Singularity, Inner Child, etc. However, he further established his stance as an independent artist when he released a few songs on SoundCloud such as Winter Bear, Snow Flower, etc. He officially embarked on his solo career with the release of his debut album, LayoVer, in September 2023.

Taehyung dedicated the album to his pet dog, Yeontan, and the relationship he shared with him. Following the same, the idol rolled out another single in March 2024 called FRI(END)S. However, he enlisted for his mandatory military service in December 2023, soon after his solo debut. He's currently serving in the military as a Corporal in the South Korean military and a member of the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps.

Regardless, the idol is set to make yet another release for Christmas this year. He has posthumously collaborated with the late American singer and actor, Bing Crosby. The track, White Christmas is scheduled to be released on December 6, at 2 PM KST. While fans have been elated by the idol's constant inflow of content, they've also been upset about the lack of recognition of the same by his agency.

