“THEY NEED TO RELEASE THIS”— Fans react as TWICE joins Coldplay and Elyanna to sing the Korean version of 'We Pray' at the band’s concert

On April 16, 2025, the band TWICE joined Coldplay and Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna to sing the Korean version of We Pray at Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The event took place at the Goyang Stadium, 1601 Jungang-ro, Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.
TWICE made their appearance at the concert as the special guest of the tour. Subsequently, multiple videos of them singing the track alongside the two artists circulated on social media and went viral among the three fandoms. They complimented the trio's vocal range and wished they would release the latest collaboration on streaming platforms.
"THEY NEED TO RELEASE THIS," an X user tweeted.
The fandom mentioned that TWICE were great performers, and complimented Coldplay for choosing them to be the guests at the concert.
"mics are on, peformance are always insane, can hype the crowd even if its not their own concert, Coldplay really did a great decision for choosing TWICE," a fan reacted.
"This will be the start of my villain origin story coz I didn't get the chance to witness this once in a lifetime collab performance live," a fan shared.
"Somewhere a music historian is taking notes for future 'cultural reset' chapters," a fan commented.
Many fans urged them to release the official Korean audio version of We Pray.
"I literally thought after 45 mins. of performance, they'll be gone, but look at them, giving the crowd great performance," a user reacted.
"having goosebumps cos I still can't believe coldplay x twice is real," a user shared.
"NOW RELEASE THE OFFICIAL AUDIO. I'M SO SOOOOO PROUD OF MY TWICE," a user commented.
More about Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour concert
The British rock-band kick-started their eighth world tour, titled Music of the Spheres, on March 18, 2022, at the San José's Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica. It will conclude at London's Wembley Stadium on 8 September 2025. The band has been promoting albums, Music of the Spheres and Moon Music, through their tour.
Music of the Spheres was released on October 15, 2021, through Parlophone and Atlantic Records, respectively. It featured twelve records— Music of the Spheres, Higher Power, Humankind, Alien Choir, Let Somebody Go (featuring Selena Gomez), Human Heart" (with We Are King & Jacob Collier), People of the Pride, Biutyful, Music of the Spheres II, My Universe, Infinity Sign, and Coloratura.
They will hold the upcoming concerts in Goyang Stadium from April 18, 2025, to April 25, 2025.