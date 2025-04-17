“THEY NEED TO RELEASE THIS”— Fans react as TWICE joins Coldplay and Elyanna to sing the Korean version of 'We Pray' at the band’s concert

On April 16, 2025, the band TWICE joined Coldplay and Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna to sing the Korean version of We Pray at Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The event took place at the Goyang Stadium, 1601 Jungang-ro, Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

TWICE made their appearance at the concert as the special guest of the tour. Subsequently, multiple videos of them singing the track alongside the two artists circulated on social media and went viral among the three fandoms. They complimented the trio's vocal range and wished they would release the latest collaboration on streaming platforms.

"THEY NEED TO RELEASE THIS," an X user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom mentioned that TWICE were great performers, and complimented Coldplay for choosing them to be the guests at the concert.

"mics are on, peformance are always insane, can hype the crowd even if its not their own concert, Coldplay really did a great decision for choosing TWICE," a fan reacted.

"This will be the start of my villain origin story coz I didn't get the chance to witness this once in a lifetime collab performance live," a fan shared.

Ad

"Somewhere a music historian is taking notes for future 'cultural reset' chapters," a fan commented.

Many fans urged them to release the official Korean audio version of We Pray.

"I literally thought after 45 mins. of performance, they'll be gone, but look at them, giving the crowd great performance," a user reacted.

"having goosebumps cos I still can't believe coldplay x twice is real," a user shared.

Ad

"NOW RELEASE THE OFFICIAL AUDIO. I'M SO SOOOOO PROUD OF MY TWICE," a user commented.

More about Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour concert

The British rock-band kick-started their eighth world tour, titled Music of the Spheres, on March 18, 2022, at the San José's Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica. It will conclude at London's Wembley Stadium on 8 September 2025. The band has been promoting albums, Music of the Spheres and Moon Music, through their tour.

Ad

Music of the Spheres was released on October 15, 2021, through Parlophone and Atlantic Records, respectively. It featured twelve records— Music of the Spheres, Higher Power, Humankind, Alien Choir, Let Somebody Go (featuring Selena Gomez), Human Heart" (with We Are King & Jacob Collier), People of the Pride, Biutyful, Music of the Spheres II, My Universe, Infinity Sign, and Coloratura.

They will hold the upcoming concerts in Goyang Stadium from April 18, 2025, to April 25, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More