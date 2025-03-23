“They're friends with an international hater” — Internet divided over NJZ’s alleged friendship with controversial fan, DM conversations, & gift-giving

On March 22, 2025, NJZ (formerly NewJeans) became embroiled in controversy over their alleged close ties with a fan. Leaked images and screenshots of private messages reportedly between the members and the fan have gone viral. The fan, allegedly 30 years old, runs an NJZ fan account named Talytokki.

Ad

The controversy gained traction after a fan account, @TheFlopKpop, posted a photo of Hanni and Danielle with the individual. They were reportedly near the HYBE building, though the date of the images remains unclear.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to a thread posted by @TheFlopKpop on X, the fan had direct contact with the group and even interacted with former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. As per the same thread, the fan received gifts from the members.

Screenshots of chats between the fan and the members have surfaced, with one suggesting they planned to meet in November near HYBE’s HQ. Netizens are having mixed reactions to the situation.

"What?????????? They're friends with a international hater???ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ This is revolutionary;;;; Is that true," an X user commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many are raising concerns, given the idol-fan relationship.

"Choosing to hang out with someone who hates on other artists… just says a lot about NewJeans," a fan remarked.

"The fact that they talked through this app means they definitely came across what she posts and still decided to meet up," a user shared.

"Make sense why that old women willingly to make a long ass youtube video accusing all bad things to illit and lesserafim 😭😭 because they already meet and talk bad about others," a person wrote.

Ad

Other fans shared their perspectives, questioning the backlash against Talytokki.

"They are not friends omg 😭 they met ONCE when she went to Korea a few months ago. The girls met her when the whole Jason thing happened (actually possibly toward the end of her trip to Korea by chance. The girls learned about her Twitter through TikToks of her correcting," a netizen said.

Ad

"Isn't this libel though, like wtf is wrong with K-media spinning it this way? She's a fan, exchanged a few messages with NJZ, then took a picture with them. What's the issue here?," a viewer noted.

"It’s just NJZ meeting a big fan… These mfs hybe stans tryna make them look bad. Y’all mad ‘cause you could never be this close to your faves! And don’t come with your screenshots and nonsense about racism, I saw them already. It’s honestly ridiculous," another fan added.

Ad

Talytokki apologizes after backlash for revealing meeting with NJZ

Expand Tweet

Ad

Social media user Talytokki apologized after facing backlash for revealing details of a meeting with Hanni and Danielle in Korea. Their post went viral, sparking criticism from Korean and international fans. Following the controversy, they locked their X account and posted a TikTok apology, admitting they were careless and didn’t think about the consequences.

The fan clarified that they never meant to harm NewJeans and regretted breaking Hanni and Danielle’s trust. They stressed that after this meeting, they had no further private contact with the group. They also denied being close friends with NewJeans, calling those claims false.

Ad

Moreover, Talytokki responded to the rumors, saying they never spoke negatively about idols—only criticized management companies. They claimed their content was well-researched and meant to support the NJZ fan community, not cause controversy. They urged people to hear their side before believing misinformation.

Meanwhile, a Seoul court rejected NJZ's attempt to end their contract. The court ruled that they hadn’t proven ADOR violated any major terms, noting that the company fulfilled key obligations like payments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback