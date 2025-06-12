“They are ‘scared’ for their life”- Fans laugh as BTS’ Jin & j-hope almost forget V’s solo song name subtly hinting at the iconic Choi Wooshik meme

Jin and j-hope of BTS made fans indirectly revisit an iconic meme involving their bandmate Taehyung and his actor friend Choi Woo-shik. On June 11, 2025, a FESTA video titled "[2025 FESTA] Hoseokjin's Twelve O'Clock" was released on BTS’ official YouTube channel. This pre-recorded video was part of the group’s upcoming anniversary celebrations.

During a certain moment in the video, the two members were reminiscing about the group’s WINGS album. While doing so, they struggled to recall the name of Taehyung’s solo track, Stigma. Eventually, they got it right, laughing and saying they had "dodged a bullet" since they managed to remember it in time.

This moment reminded fans of a 2023 scene from Jinny’s Kitchen, where Choi Woo-shik had wrongfully guessed the name of a BTS song. During a guessing game, Woo-shik mistakenly said "Pi Ttam Ppaegi" (Blood, Sweat & Removed) instead of the correct title "Pi Ttam Nunmul" (Blood, Sweat & Tears). The room erupted in laughter, and V gave Woo-shik a mock death stare, jokingly asking,

“Can I kick him, please?”

The recent FESTA moment, therefore, felt like a playful nod to that iconic meme. Fans and members both found this callback hilarious, as it brought back a beloved BTS meme in the most unexpected way.

"They don't want to be in Wooshik's shoes," a fan hilariously said.

"Pi ttam ppaegi will forever be iconic," a fan stated.

"They've realised that Taehyung is now a murderous weapon and they need to maintain peace and harmony," a fan coined from the Weverse live.

Fans even commented about how they felt about this particular moment:

"I was holding my breath I thought they will not remember," a fan made a funny statement.

"They're scared of him lol," a fan coined.

"Tae would definitely spam the group after seeing this," a fan made a funny hypothetical statement.

BTS' FESTA events have already started with jin and j-hope content

The aforementioned video was released as a part of BTS' 12th-anniversary FESTA segment. The main FESTA celebration will be released on June 13. However, only two members, Jin and j-hope appear in this pre-recorded video, as the rest of the members were only recently discharged from the military.

The meme moment referenced in the video originated from Jinny’s Kitchen, a variety show where BTS’ V participated alongside his Wooga Squad friends Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik, actress Jung Yu-mi, and host Lee Seo-jin. Jinny’s Kitchen is a celebrity-run restaurant reality show where the cast takes on real-life roles such as CEO, cooks, and servers to operate a Korean street food restaurant abroad.

Expand Tweet

Fans have also been relating the phrase “dodged a bullet” from the FESTA video, to a recent comment made by Taehyung himself during a Weverse live with RM, following their military discharge. During the live, RM joked that V seemed different after his time in the military.

Tae responded by calling himself “a murderous weapon,” to which RM laughed and assured that this serious version of him would probably only last a month. V hilariously agreed with a simple, “Yes.”

BTS members V and RM, along with Jimin and Jungkook, were officially discharged from the military on June 10 and 11, respectively. Fans are eagerly awaiting their full group appearance on FESTA day, which promises to be an emotional, fun and long-awaited reunion.

