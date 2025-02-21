“They are seven and it's seven for one”- Fans debate as alleged solo stans' light stick for Jungkook & other BTS’ members reach online markets

Recently, many fans spotted BTS Jungkook's lightsticks being sold in online markets and raised concerns about the same. The lightstick held the symbol of the idol's logo, and fans explained that since the logo is a registered trademark, it would be illegal to use the same on lightsticks for external marketing purposes unofficially.

Moreover, fans were also unhappy with the alleged division it put between the BTS members. People criticized the alleged solo stans of Jungkook who were behind the creation and sale of these lightsticks that were specifically made for the idol. Given that lightsticks are often used by the fandom at concerts and other related events, fans felt that this solo lightstick made it lose its value.

They communicated that BTS, as a K-pop boy group, already has an official lightstick that was made and sold legally. Since it also doesn't create a sense of favoritism from the fandoms despite the members' solo careers, fans expressed that the creation of solo lightsticks was unnecessary. On the other hand, people also debted on the issue, stating that it couldn't have been made by solo stans.

People stated online that the seller was an ARMY, and their intention was not to create a division or promote the solo stan culture in K-pop groups but rather to support and uplift Jungkook's solo career. Therefore, people also stated that they found nothing wrong with these being available for purchase on online markets. One fan reaction read:

"It's better in it's original & official way. They are seven and it's seven for one. I SAID WHAT I SAID"

More fans agreed that a separate lightstick was not required and that they would prefer to continue using the official BTS lightstick.

"Jungkook is my ult (I love them all tbh) but I dont think a separate light stick is a good idea. Just dress up your original" said a fan on X

"We have no other official lightstick other than the ARMY Bomb. Jungkook's logo is a registered trademark, and it is illegal to use it for unauthorized work." added another fan

"I will only use the official Ot7 army bomb. Solo's are so sick." commented a netizen

On the other hand, fans pointed out that there was nothing wrong with these fan-made sticks landing on the internet, and that it doesn't necessarily intend to promote the solo stan culture in fandoms.

"Jung kook solos got painted like an antagonist by army. Like you mad over damn lightstick when jung kook has been been disrespected and discredited and you never speak about that. Army priorities are f*cked up" stated a fan

"Fan made goods have been around forever and unlike most Hybe products, they are cute and affordable. Buy legit if you can, otherwise mind your business??" added an X user

"Why report only on Jungkook's while the other members also have theirs?" said a netizen

"They have ones for half the members. But of course you are only losing your sh*t because they have ones for Jungkook." commented an X user

All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook and his recent solo activities

BTS' Jungkook or Jeon Jung-kook is a South Korean singer who debuted under BIG HIT Entertainment, rebranded as HYBE Labels in 2013, alongside his fellow BTS members. The idol stands under the vocal line of the K-pop boy group and is also known for his dance skills.

While the idol has released several solo tracks through BTS albums, like Euphoria, My Time, etc., the idol also released a few independent tracks like Still With You in 2020 through SoundCloud. However, it wasn't until July 2023 that the K-pop idol made his official solo debut, with the release of his solo debut single, Seven feat. Latto.

The idol soon followed up the same through the release of his first solo debut album GOLDEN, in November 2023, which consisted of a total of 11 tracks. The title track of the album was also Standing Next You. Soon After this release, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory service in December 2024.

Jungkook is currently serving as a corporal in the South Korean Army's 5th Infantry Division alongside his fellow member, Jimin. In June 2024, on the occasion of BTS' 11-year debut anniversary, the idol released a pre-recorded track, Never Let Go, a track that was dedicated to the relationship he shares with his fans, ARMYs. On the other hand, the idol is scheduled to be discharged from the military in June 2025.

