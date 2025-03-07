"Thinking I might die in my sleep"- Jung Hae-in recalls hilarious camping story with 88-liners Ahn Bo-hyun, Kim Soo Hyun, & others

On March 6, 2025, actor Jung Hae-in made a guest appearance on CNBLUE's Jung Yong-hwa's new music talk show, LP Room, on YouTube. During the interview, they sat together and discussed various topics, including Jung Hae-in's 88-liners celebrity friends.

The actor recalled a camping incident that he had planned. He arrived with actor Im Si-wan, and discovered Ahn Bo-hyun's abandoned tent, before setting it up. They were later joined by fellow 88-liners Kim Soo-hyun and Ahn Bo-hyun, and they grilled meat together.

The actor admitted it was his first camping trip with friends, making it a memorable experience. However, he also stated:

"It was so, so cold. Four guys shivering together. That freezing night, around the campfire, thinking i might die in my sleep."

He said that was when his survival instinct kicked in, prompting him to urge his three friends to go to sleep immediately in their sleeping bags.

Jung Yong-hwa's latest YouTube show, LP Room, is a music talk show that likens an artist's life to a film, complete with a curated OST playlist to accompany it. The show is set in a cozy vinyl shop atmosphere and delves into in-depth music stories.

At its core, the show weaves a narrative around each guest's life, crafting a personalized soundtrack and featuring intimate live performances. Through genuine storytelling and connections, Jung Yong-hwa shares unseen facets of his guests' lives.

More about Jung Hae-in, his previous works, and upcoming project

Jung Hae-in made his debut in the entertainment industry with a cameo in AOA Black's music video, Moya, in 2013. However, his official acting debut came in 2014 with the drama series Bride of the Century.

In 2017, he gained widespread recognition for his role in the popular TV series While You Were Sleeping. The series even resulted in him being ranked as the most searched term on the South Korean online platform Naver.

Jung Hae-in's next notable role was in the black comedy series Prison Playbook, released in 2017. He delivered a critically acclaimed performance as Captain Yoo, an Army officer convicted of fatally assaulting a soldier under his command.

He has since starred in popular TV series and films such as Something in the Rain in 2018, One Spring Night in 2019, Start-Up in 2019, D.P. in 2021, Love Next Door and I, the Executioner in 2024.

His latest film, I, the Executioner, premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, and earned him the Best Supporting Actor Award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Jung Hae-in is in talks to star in the upcoming romantic comedy-drama, This Damned Love. According to reports from OSEN, the actor has been offered the role of a skilled boxer and second-in-command of an organization. The drama series will be directed by Kim Jang-han, who is known for his work on SBS's My Demon.

Jung Hae-in recently also appeared on G-Dragon's variety show, Good Day, alongside other celebrities born in 1988, including Kim Soo-hyun, Im Si-wan, Lee Soo-hyuk, and Hwang Kwang-hee, in '88 Land.

