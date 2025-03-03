G-Dragon’s Good Day episode 3 recap and highlights: Who is the most popular 88-linee & who was his unexpected choice?

On March 2, 2025, the third episode of Good Day aired on MBC and Disney+, continuing G-Dragon’s unique variety show journey. The program, directed by Kim Tae-ho, follows the BIGBANG rapper as he collaborates with different artists and explores creative themes. This week’s episode featured an I Am Solo-inspired concept where G-Dragon and his fellow 1988-born celebrity guests participated in a playful selection process, adding a fun, unexpected twist.

The episode's highlight was the final selection round, where the participants picked their ideal friendship match. G-Dragon, the most popular contestant with three votes, made a surprising decision by choosing Kwanghee as his final partner.

Kwanghee, who had openly expressed admiration for G-Dragon from the start, was thrilled with the outcome, making them the final “pair” of the segment.

Beyond the friendly selection process, the episode also featured several musical performances and personal interactions that strengthened the bond between the 88-line stars.

Good Day episode 3 recap: G-Dragon’s surprising choice and top moments

The latest episode of Good Day brought together an exciting lineup of 88-liners, including Kim Sooyun, Lee Soo-hyuk, Im Si-wan, Kwanghee, and Jung Hae-in, alongside BIGBANG's G-Dragon.

The show continued the special gathering with a concept inspired by dating programs, where participants got to know each other through various activities before making their final selections.

One of the memorable segments was the impromptu performance session, where the 88-liners sang BIGBANG’s Last Farewell. Later, the stars took turns singing. Kim Soo-hyun impressed everyone with his strong vocals, which rivaled those of professional singers.

G-Dragon, moved by the performances, commented that the experience had inspired him to focus more on his music.

During one of the funnier moments at the table, the group attempted aegyo (cute poses) as a playful exchange to get the kimchi and ssamjang they had missed earlier.

Kwanghee enthusiastically led the gestures, making everyone follow along. Toward the end, GD, amused by the situation, questioned if the poses were not silly.

Kwanghee made them strike various cheeky poses, including the agubang (where they cupped each other’s faces) and the cherry pose, where they placed an inverted V sign over their heads. The group couldn't help but feel awkward while doing them.

While the group had a meal together, Kwanghee made a witty remark, joking that silicone turns red easily, so those who had plastic surgery should be extra cautious.

Kim Soo-hyun quickly shot back asking him to be careful of what he says. This left everyone bursting into laughter, especially Lee Soo-hyuk and GD, who were completely caught off guard.

As the final selection vote approached, the participants had to make their choices. The ‘88 Land Friendship Prize’ was awarded to the contestant with the most votes, while those who mutually picked each other received a special moment together.

G-Dragon ended up receiving the highest number of votes (three votes), confirming his popularity among his peers.

He decided to select Kwanghee as his partner. The BIGBANG idol later shared a heartfelt message, thanking Kwanghee for choosing him and expressing his appreciation for their friendship.

The episode wrapped up with the group reflecting on their time together, promising to meet again outside of the show. The segment brought a mix of laughter, surprises, and genuine camaraderie.

Good Day airs every Sunday at 9:10 pm KST on MBC and Disney+. Fans can look forward to the rapper reuniting with his BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung in next week's episode.

