Good Day episode 2 recap & highlights: G-Dragon’s music journey & 88-liners reunion with Kim Soo-hyun, Jung Hae-in, Im Si-wan, & more

On February 23, 2025, BIGBANG's G-Dragon, aka (GD)'s variety show, Good Day, aired its second episode on MBC and Disney+. The variety show, directed by Infinite Challenge's Kim Tae-ho, follows the Power rapper as he embarks on this new venture, collaborating with various artists and industry figures.

The highlights of the second episode of Good Day focused on two main moments. The first was GD's meeting with I, the Executioner fame Hwang Jung-min for creative inspiration, while the second was the much-waited reunion of 1988-born celebrities, also known as 88-liners, including actors Kim Soo-hyun, Jung Hae-in, Im Si-wan, Lee Soo-hyuk, and boy band ZE:A's Hwang Kwang-hee.

With each episode, Good Day continues to captivate viewers by blending music, entertainment, and genuine friendships. The second episode maintained strong ratings, recording a 4.3% viewership in the metropolitan area and peaking at 7.3% when G-Dragon reminisced about his childhood breakdancing experiences.

Good Day episode 2 recap: G-Dragon meets Hwang Jung-min & the 88-liners reunion

As the episode started, G-Dragon visited an LP bar to meet the popular actor Hwang Jung-min. They talked about their careers and discussed the process of their respective work while sharing mutual respect and admiration towards each other. The BIGBANG rapper later mentioned how A Bittersweet Life left a long impression on him, while Hwang Jung-min praised G-Dragon for his contribution to the music industry.

Their conversation later shifted to the music project, where G-Dragon expressed his goal of making a song that brings together different artists, hinting at a collaboration inspired by We Are the World. He mentioned potential collaborators, including BIGBANG's Taeyang, aespa, SEVENTEEN's BSS, DAY6, and virtual idol PLAVE, teasing a diverse and exciting lineup.

Following this, the long-awaited 88-liners reunion finally took place. The gathering, which mimicked the I Am Solo format, saw Kim Soo-hyun taking charge of introductions with his usual humor. GD, initially unsure of how to introduce himself, hesitated until Kim Soo-hyun playfully clapped and declared,

"Okay, you pass!"

The other members of the group, including Jung Hae-in, Im Si-wan, Lee Soo-hyuk, and Kwang-hee, got comfortable as the episode progressed and were soon engaging in fun interactions. Im Si-wan impressed the group with his dialect skills and ability to solve the Rubik's cube, while Jung Hae-in's apple-splitting moment became one of the show's highlights.

Even though Kwang-hee is the most experienced variety star, he struggled to maintain the conversation flow. He jokingly called out Defconn, who was observing from the studio, to call him out for hesitating.

Defconn also assigned playful nicknames to the group, humorously capturing their personalities. G-Dragon was given the name Youngcheol of Directness, and Kim Soo-hyun was Youngsoo who set the stage. Next was Lee Soo-hyuk, who became Youngho of Physicality, and Im Si-wan was made Youngja, representing Purity. Kwang-hee was Kwangsoo who was suffering from unrequited love, and Jung Hae-in was Ok-soon of Charisma.

As the conversation progressed, Kim Soo-hyun mentioned how much his personality had changed over the years. He admitted that he might not have joined such a gathering so readily in the past. Jung Hae-in and Im Si-wan also shared their appreciation for the reunion. They stated how rare it was for actors and musicians to spend time together outside of work.

The episode wrapped up with a "first impression vote," where each member secretly picked the person who made the best impression. The results brought surprises, with G-Dragon receiving two votes from Jung Hae-in and Kwang-hee, making him the most popular first impression choice.

Before the broadcast ended, a teaser previewed an upcoming dinner mission that caught the group off guard, leaving viewers eager for the next episode.

