From Kim Soo-hyun to NJZ members: Inside G-Dragon's 'Übermensch' star-studded listening party

G-Dragon released his third solo studio album Übermensch on February 25, 2025. Within hours of its release, the album ranked on several music charts in South Korea and internationally. In celebration of the album, G-Dragon also held a listening party on the same day where he invited his friends from the South Korean entertainment industry.

Chaelin aka CL of 2NE1, Queen of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun, Love Next Door star Jung Hae-in were among the celebrities and socialites present at the listening party.

For the uninitiated, a listening party is an event to celebrate the release of a new album. The artist is usually the host and they invite their friends and colleagues to listen to the album. This in turn works as a way to receive feedback and also make new contacts. Songs are sung live, or performed to entertain the guests at the party.

Which Korean celebrities attended G-Dragon's Übermensch listening party?

G-Dragon is quite famous in the industry owing to his long-running career and extensive socializing. The rapper and leader of BIGBANG invited the who's who of the Korean entertainment industry to celebrate the release of his latest album.

Images and videos from the listening party went viral on social media. 2NE1's CL attended the event with Sandara Park. She was also photographed with Haerin and Danielle of NJZ (NewJeans).

G-Dragon also invited Korean actors Jung Hae-in and Kim Soo-hyun to the event. These actors were also recently seen on his variety show Good Day. Other guests of the show like Code Kunst, Kwang-hee, Hong Jin-kyung, and Cho Sae-ho were also present. Other K-pop idols spotted at the party included GOT7's BamBam, Red Velvet's Seulgi, and SEVENTEEN's THE8.

The Power singer's guest list also included EXO's Baekhyun, KINGMCK, Rita "Julie" Kwon, Eva Chun Chow, Lee Tae-hoon, IÖN and Lim Dong-joon, Kwon Twins (Deukie and Dony), among others. The party also had a photo booth where the singer along with the guests took turns to click quirky pictures. The guests were quick to share the moments on their social media.

BIGBANG member Taeyang was also present at the part. GD and Taeyang performed a short routine to their hit collab number Good Boy. Taeyang and Daesung both featured on the pre-release single Home Sweet Home from the album. The trio performed the song live at MAMA 2024.

G-Dragon's latest album Übermensch comes 12 years after the 2013 studio album Coup d'Etat. The album contains 8 tracks in all, including two pre-release singles Power and Home Sweet Home. GD also released music videos for the songs DRAMA and TOO BAD (ft Anderson.Paak). aespa's Karina made a cameo in TOO BAD music video.

Following the album release, GD will also embark on the Übermensch world tour, with a maiden 2-day concert at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea on March 29 and 30, 2025. The presale for the concert has already begun.

