"China opened the doors for king" - Fans react as G-Dragon's third album Übermensch secures 2X platinum score on the Chinese music chart QQ Music

G-Dragon's highly anticipated comeback album Übermensch, was finally released on February 25, 2025. Before the album release, G-dragon had released the music videos for the songs DRAMA and TOO BAD (ft. Anderson .Paak). Upon its release, the album charted on various Korean and international music platforms.

G-Dragon's Übermensch debuted at number one on the Chinese music streaming platform QQ Music's Daily Best Selling Album chart. Fans were amazed by this feat achieved by the BIGBANG leader and did not stop their appreciation:

"China opened the doors for king"

"King is back! No one comes close" a fan replied

"The King of K-Pop is back!" a user wrote

"THIS ALBUM IS CRAZYLY AMAZING" a fan wrote

G-Dragon's latest album, Übermensch, comes 11 years after the 2013 album Coup d'Etat. The album comprises eight tracks, including two pre-release singles Power and Home Sweet Home (ft Taeyand and Daesung of BIGBANG). Earlier, when the rumor of aespa Karina's cameo for a music video broke, GD's label did not give a definitive response. However, the singer did finally make a cameo in the music video for TOO BAD (ft. Anderson .Paak).

"Much more will be achieved" a fan wrote

"Yessir he’s one of a kind" a user replied

"Barely 5 minutes and it's already Platinum. Ofcourse, GD!" a user wrote

G-Dragon's third studio album Übermensch charts on the Chinese music streaming platform QQ Music

Übermensch was certified 2X platinum on the Chinese streaming platform QQ Music, within four minutes of its debut on the streaming platform. QQ Music had previously started as a joint venture between Tencent and Spotify, however, currently, Tencent holds a major share in the app.

The BIGBANG leader's success on QQ Music comes shortly after China's reported uplifting of the Hallyu ban which has been active since 2017. The Hallyu ban was placed in China after South Korea deployed the US-based THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense). China has previously officially denied imposing any such ban, however, the distribution of K-pop and its contents need to be approved in advance. Historically, multiple requests for K-pop distribution have been reportedly denied by the Chinese government.

Reportedly this step comes after the increasing tension between China and the US following Donald Trump's re-election as the US President. South Korea is a known political ally of the US, and China's upliftment of this unofficial ban can be a step to mend the broken bridges between the two Asian countries.

G-Dragon will also embark on the Übermensch world tour, his solo tour 8 years after Act III: M.O.T.T.E World Tour which was held in 2017. The Übermensch world tour will begin a two-day concert at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea on March 29 and 30, 2025. The fan club pre-sale will begin on February 26, 2025, at 8 PM KST whereas the general pre-sale will begin on February 27, 2025, at 8 PM KST.

