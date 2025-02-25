BIGBANG’s G-DRAGON returns with 3rd full-length album, Übermensch, led by ‘TOO BAD’ and ‘DRAMA’: A review

On February 25, 2025, BIGBANG's G-DRAGON returned after an eleven-year hiatus with his third studio album, Übermensch. The album consists of eight tracks.

The title of the album, Übermensch, is rooted in Friedrich Nietzsche's philosophy, meaning "overman" or "superman." This notion represents someone who surpasses common morality and societal rules in creating one's own values and purpose in life. The title alluded to G-DRAGON's personal journey of self-reinvention and rebellion against social conventions.

The album is led by two double singles: TOO BAD and DRAMA. Flexing a bright collaboration with Anderson .Paak, TOO BAD is a mix of G-DRAGON's eclectic style. A hyper-energetic music video depicts a party with fast cuts and crazy choreography. Furthermore, aespa's Karina made a cameo to add a bit of intrigue to the visual side of things.

In glaring contrast is the music video of DRAMA. The BIGBANG rapper is seen as a wind-up ballerina in a fur coat and fire orange hair, reminiscent of Natalie Portman's Black Swan. He could be seen delicately spinning, similar to a music box figure.

The haunting imagery, together with the soft and melancholy melody, presents a raw sincerity reminiscent of his 2017 track, Untitled, 2014.

G-DRAGON returns with strong storytelling, intriguing lyrics & captivating music videos with Übermensch

Übermensch has eight tracks, including the previously released singles POWER and HOME SWEET HOME in 2024. The second song features fellow BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung, and the track has surpassed 300 million streams worldwide since its release on November 22, 2024.

Additionally, POWER was released on October 31, 2024, marking the rapper's comeback seven years after his eponymous EP Kwon Ji Yong in 2017.

G-DRAGON is known for his fashion and artistic sense, and Übermensch is no exception. The MV visuals blend surrealism with high fashion. The TOO BAD music video is a rainbow of colors and eclectic fashion, while DRAMA is more subdued but just as captivating.

TOO BAD also featured popular choreographer Bada Lee. Meanwhile, DRAMA served fans the first look at G-DRAGON's take on contemporary dance form.

Other notable tracks include IBELONGIIU, which explores themes of identity and self-worth, and GYRO-DROP, a high-energy song that metaphorically compares the ups and downs of life to an amusement park ride.

Each track is meticulously crafted, showcasing the BIGBANG rapper's growth as a songwriter and his willingness to experiment with diverse musical genres.

The complete tracklist is as follows:

POWER HOME SWEET HOME (feat. BIBANG members Taeyang & Daesung) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) DRAMA IBELONGIIU TAKE ME BONAMAMA GYRO-DROP

To coincide with the album release, the BIGBANG rapper announced his 2025 world tour with the same title. The tour will kick off with two shows at Goyang Sports Complex in Seoul on March 29 and 30. Pre-sale tickets will be available from February 26.

Fans in the US can look forward to his headlining performance at Head in the Clouds Festival in LA this May. G-Dragon will also be co-headlining the F1 Singapore Grand Prix with Elton John in October.

G-DRAGON left YG Entertainment after 18 years on December 20, 2023, after debuting with BIBANG in 2006. YG Entertainment confirmed his departure.

After leaving YG Entertainment, he signed with Galaxy Corporation, an AI Metaverse entertainment company. The announcement was made at a press conference at JW Marriott Hotel in Seoul on December 21, 2023.

Besides his deal with Galaxy Corporation, he also signed a global record deal with EMPIRE, a San Francisco-based independent pro-Palestine record label owned by Ghazi Shami.

