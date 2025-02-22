“REAL K-POP IS BACK” — Fans react as G-Dragon drops 'TOO BAD' MV teaser with Anderson .Paak featuring cameo appearance by aespa's Karina

On February 22, 2025, G-Dragon released the official teaser of his upcoming single, TOO BAD, featuring Anderson .Paak and a special appearance from aespa's Karina. The track is part of G-Dragon's upcoming third album, Übermensch, set to release on February 25.

The MV teaser displays G-Dragon in eccentric outfits in front of a dynamic party backdrop. Meanwhile, the K-pop community was thrilled to see aespa's Karina's appearance towards the end of the teaser. Karina could be seen posing beside an eclectic blue car in a red and white outfit.

It is important to note that featuring other K-pop idols for a special appearance in one's music video isn't a common practice in the South Korean entertainment industry. This is due to the limited interaction between K-pop groups and artists, especially of opposite genders.

However, this is not the first time that G-Dragon featured a female idol in his music video. In 2013, the BIGBANG member released BLACK BLACK with BLACKPINK's Jennie. Significantly, the song was dropped before BLACKPINK's official debut in 2016.

Meanwhile, fans were thrilled to see Karina's cameo appearance in TOO BAD. They expressed happiness over the idols' joint project and flooded social media platforms with their reactions. One fan wrote on X:

"REAL KPOP IS BACK THANK YOU GDRAGON."

Fans highlighted that they are "looking forward" to Karina's cameo on TOO BAD.

"It's like, the girl is super annoyed cuz she's been waiting forever for the guy, and then he shows up all clueless, like nothing happened," a fan remarked about the idols' look in the MV.

"Thats beautiful camero appearance of karina! looking forward to it!" another fan wrote.

"Something to look forward to. I hope this will bring her more opportunities to collab in music in the future," an admirer added.

Others expressed disbelief at seeing Karina in G-Dragon's TOO BAD MV teaser. They underscored how happy they were to see the idols collaborating on a project.

"Wait she's actually there i feel like im tripping out THIS IS SO CRAZY," a fan tweeted.

"My prayers were answered.. g dragon x karina is real y'all !!!" another reacted.

"Gdragon being my favourite idol when I was a kid. Paak my favourite artist over the last few years. Karina a top 7ish idol of mine recently. This is for me really," one fan added.

G-Dragon's makes a comeback with a solo album, Übermensch, after over a decade

BIGBANG member G-Dragon released his last solo album, Coup d'Etat, in September 2013 under YG Entertainment. After over 11 years, the rapper-songwriter announced the release of his third solo record, Übermensch, heightening fans' anticipation.

In December 2023, G-Dragon terminated his solo contract with YG Entertainment and signed with Galaxy Entertainment. He went on to sign a record deal with the Palestinian-owned record label, EMPIRE.

Übermensch comprises eight tracks, including previously released singles POWER and HOME SWEET HOME. The album's release is scheduled for February 25 at 12 AM EST / 2 PM KST.

POWER was released on October 31, 2024, while HOME SWEET HOME was released on November 22, 2024, as the second pre-release of his upcoming solo album.

Following the album launch, G-Dragon will embark on his Übermensch solo world tour. The voyage will kick off with a concert at the Goyang Stadium on March 29 and 30, 2025.

In other news, on January 23, 2025, the BIGBANG rapper performed at the third annual Gala des Pièces Jaunes, which was held at the Paris La Défense Arena.

