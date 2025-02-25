"Nobody's doing it like the king" - Fans react as G-Dragon becomes the first solo male act to debut straight at #1 on Melon TOP100 history

On February 25, 2025, @kchartsmaster reported that G-Dragon joined BTS and IU to debut straight at No. 1 in Melon Top 100 history. He is the first male soloist to achieve this feat with his third studio album, Übermensch.

The album's tracks dominated the major music charts, including Melon and Genie, upon release. All tracks secured spots within Melon's Top 100, with Too Bad claiming the top spot.

Fans were ecstatic with his new feat and lauded G-Dragon as king for being at the top even after a hiatus of 11 years. A fan wrote on X:

" Nobody's doing it like the king."

Fan messages continue to flood X timelines, proclaiming that G-Dragon is the king of K-Pop. His triumphant return is ample proof of his immense impact.

"It’s wild to think that after nearly two decades in the game, he’s still hitting these kinds of milestones—shows how his influence hasn’t skipped a beat since his BigBang days. Pair that with BTS’s global domination and IU’s reign as the nation’s sweetheart, and you’ve got a trio that defines K-pop royalty. Pretty iconic company to keep, right? What do you reckon this says about G-Dragon’s legacy?" a fan commented.

"Well well well. He title King of Kpop for a reason. He take hiatus and see what happen in kpop back then. Now he strikes back," another fan remarked.

"He will always debut at #1 no matter how many charts reform. King of KPOP! T-H-E GOAT!" exclaimed a fan.

A few fans also pointed out that the Melon Top 100 chart began while BIG BANG's leader was on hiatus and that had he been active, he would have been at the top of the charts long ago.

"Fyi, TOP100 is a new system on melon, back then its HOT100 and he always debut at no 1 on HOT100. GD on hiatus when they make that TOP100 system," remarked a fan.

"Fun fact: Melon top 100 came during GD's 7 year hiatus! Hence his debut here! Otherwise, he's always charting since 2009!" another fan wrote on X.

Amidst all this, a fan nostalgically recalled how, in the past, groups and soloists never used to release their music during G-Dragon's comebacks because he would 'dominate' the charts.

"Back in the days, every kpop idol and group tried to avoid #GDRAGON comeback because they all knew that he would dominate all the charts," commented a fan.

More about G-Dragon and his latest album, Übermensch

G-Dragon, also known as Kwon Ji-yong, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter. He gained widespread recognition as the leader of South Korea's iconic boy band BIGBANG.

His solo career began with his debut album, Heartbreaker, released in 2009, which became the best-selling album by a Korean solo artist at that time. His second studio album, Coup d'Etat, released in 2013, debuted at number one on the Gaon Album Chart.

G-Dragon's third studio album, Übermensch, translates to Beyond-Man, which represents an individual who transcends themselves. The album features two of his 2024 singles, Power and Home Sweet Home, the latter of which includes contributions from his BIG BANG bandmates Taeyang and Daesung.

The album also includes collaborations with artists such as Anderson .Paak on the track Too Bad, which features an appearance by aespa's Karina in its music video. The album was released on February 25, 2025, alongside two music videos for the songs Drama and Too Bad.

The singer will begin his solo world tour with two concerts titled Übermensch in Korea, held at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 29 and 30, 2025.

