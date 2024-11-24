"This is actually crazy"- Fans proud as BLACKPINK's Rosé unreleased album 'Rosie' creates record for biggest streaming day by an album

On November 23, 2024, the World Music Awards announced that BLACKPINK's Rosé's album Rosie reportedly created the record for the biggest streaming day for an album by a female K-pop soloist in the history of the Global Spotify chart. The album recorded 12,448,977 streams with only two released songs, including APT. (featuring Bruno Mars) and Number One Girl.

For those unversed, APT. (featuring Bruno Mars) and Number One Girl were released on October 18 and November 22, 2024, respectively. The tracks are a part of the forthcoming album Rosie. The album would feature twelve tracks and is scheduled for release on December 6, 2024, through The Black Label and Atlantic Records.

The news about the Rosé's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"this is actually crazy."

The fandom praised the Rose for releasing back-to-back hit tracks. They further encouraged users to support the her forthcoming album, Rosie.

"ROSÉ you are a gift that keeps giving. @charts_rose. Your continuous support and hard work to record and publish all these milestones for our number one girl is a precious gift to us," a fan wrote .

"Number Ones!! We NEED TO FOCUS ON DECEMBER 6 ESPECIALLY ON HER TITLE TRACK.. LET'S AIM A HIGHER ALBUM DEBUT," a fan shared.

"globally she is one most favourite artist," another fan commented.

Many fans also stated that the BLACKPINK's Rosé was off to a great start as she geared up for her album.

"‘ROSIE’ is breaking records before even being officially released! 12.4 million streams—what a way to start," an X user reacted.

"ROSÉ's "Number One Girl" is off to a strong start! Debuting at #31 on the global Spotify chart with 3.075 million streams shows just how much support she’s getting from fans worldwide. A great launch for her new track," a X user commented.

BLACKPINK's Rosé expressed her gratitude to the fans for giving support to her latest release via Instagram

On November 23, 2024, BLACKPINK's Rosé took to Instagram and expressed her sincere gratitude to the fans for their love and support of her latest track, Number One Girl. She shared three pictures of herself in seemingly nostalgic and vintage filters. She captioned her post:

"I am overwhelmed with all the love you all have been showing number one girl. I hope it's a song that feels close to everyone's heart. All my number one girls riiissseee!!!"

Subsequently, the fans flooded her post with positive feedback and confessed that she would be the "number one girl" in her eyes.

In recent news, Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK's Rosé delivered an electrifying performance on their latest collaborative track APT. at the 2024 MAMA Awards.

