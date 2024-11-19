"THIS IS SO PRETTY" - Fans swoon over inticate details at BTS’ Jin’s newly launched ‘Happy’ pop-up store in Seoul

A new pop-up store celebrating BTS’ Jin and his solo debut album Happy has officially opened its doors in Seoul. On November 19, 2024, the “Jin ‘Happy’ POP-UP: Running Wild to Happiness” store welcomed fans eager to explore this unique experience.

The pop-up’s concept is centered around the album's title track, Running Wild, which emphasizes a journey toward finding joy and fulfillment. Designed with the theme of happiness, the pop-up incorporates various immersive details that reflect the song's uplifting message.

Fans on X reacted to the images shared by HYBE's merch account, @HYBE_MERCH as well as other fans who visited the store. They noted the intricate design and thoughtful elements. Adding a personal touch, the store showcases handwritten notes and other memorabilia directly from Jin, offering fans a closer connection to the artist.

One X user wrote,

"WHAT THIS IS SO PRETTY OMG?? PH WHEN??"

To ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience, admission to the store operates via an online reservation system, giving fans time to fully engage with the space. Fans online shared their excitement and admiration for the effort and creativity that went into the store.

“TAKE ME THERE,” a fan exclaimed.

“That’s amazing! Jin’s paintings being showcased at the Happy Pop-Up Store is such a special treat for fans. His artistic talents extend beyond music, and it’s incredible to see them celebrated in this way.” A fan wrote.

“they should make paintings tour the world like they do with trophies from football teams,” a fan said.

Other fans on X expressed,

“They really nailed this set up,” a fan said.

“I want to be there, looks like a relaxing atmosphere.” A fan wrote.

Jin's pop-up store offers interactive experiences for fans

On November 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST, a pop-up exhibition opened at The Hyundai Seoul B1 Event Plaza in the Yeongdeungpo District. The pop-up, designed to celebrate BTS Jin's solo album Happy, will remain open to visitors until December 1, 2024.

The initial announcement for this pop-up event was made on Weverse on October 31, 2024, creating significant buzz among fans. The pop-up offers a range of interactive experiences, including a photo zone, content displays, and a merchandise shop featuring personalized items inspired by the idol and his character, Wootteo.

The pop-up exhibition incorporates the album’s central themes, "Journey, Imagine, and Navigate" into various physical and interactive displays. Notably, one display features a road-style floor-to-wall design, symbolizing the journey toward happiness, complete with a glowing Happy sign at the end.

Visitors can see paintings inspired by the Happy album’s poster, which feature handwritten dates by the star. There’s also a wall inscribed with the phrase “Take Your Happiness with You,” where fans can print personalized slips featuring Wootteo illustrations and messages from the BTS star. Additionally, sticker stations are available for fans to write their messages of love and support.

Fans can listen to multiple pre-recorded voice messages from Jin on devices scattered throughout the exhibition. The store also offers signed vinyls of the album and other exclusive merchandise. Fans are encouraged to leave their own messages for the idol, decorating them in creative ways as part of the immersive experience.

According to the Weverse announcement, there will also be a designated “ARMY Day.” On this day, only members of the official ARMY fan club are granted access to the store.

The pop-up has already attracted a wave of fans eager to experience Jin's artistry and celebrate his solo journey.

