"This is unfair": International fans frustrated as GOT7's NESTFEST Bangkok concert ticket purchase comes with two-hour advance for Thailand nationals

On Monday, March 24, the ticketing details for GOT7's upcoming concert in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of their NESTFEST tour, were released. The concert is expected to take place on May 2 and 3, 2025, and interested attendees tuned in to the post to learn how to access the tickets for the concert. However, they were seemingly left disappointed by the guidelines for the ticketing purchase.

In the post, it was revealed that Thai nationals will be provided a two-hour advantage for the ticketing purchase on April 5. Since this comes as a disadvantage to international fans who want to attend the concert, they were left frustrated and angered. Fans called out the organizers for their "unfair" practices and criticized the alleged double standards.

Here are a few fan reactions on X regarding the same:

"Hey, all fans waited for five years ~ other cities such as Hk taipei also got their concerts cancelled, so we international fans deserve differentiated treatment just because we are NOT BORN THAI??? And the group is not able to hold concerts at every city???? This is unfair," one fan wrote.

"Isn't it unfair enough that the dates were announced at such short notice (1 month)? The flight & hotel costs only make it even more expensive (also taking holidays etc.) This excludes many international fans. So why do Thai fans get even more advantages?" questioned a fan on X.

"If they don't do a world tour, those different pre-sales schedules are actually unfair to international fans. And if they are doing one, I hope they will do the same for every stop around the world since Thai ahgases are always the one who get nice seats and VIPs," added another fan.

"Definitely Thai birds contribute a lot for G7. But that’s still unfair to intl fans,we don’t have chances to get nice seats VIPs or nice price," commented a netizen.

More ahgases (GOT7's fandom name) expressed their disappointment over the differences in ticketing purchases for the interested attendees of GOT7'S upcoming Bangkok concert.

"We understand that the organizer wants to give priority to locals to buy tickets and ensure that locals can buy tickets, but the two-hour priority purchase is too long, and one person is allowed to buy four tickets. International fans also need to be treated fairly!!!" stated a fan.

"It's not fair. So many international fans are looking forward to this concert. It means we lost chance to buy good place ticket," added an X user.

"We’re all ahgases right? It doesn’t matter where we live or where we come from. This isn’t fair," said a netizen.

"It's really sad that they make this kind of difference, we are all ahgase and we have waited the same time, it is unfair that it is not a general sale, because even international fans will spend more than local fans. Why disappoint like this?" commented another X user.

All you need to know about GOT7 and their recent activities

GOT7 is a seven-piece K-pop boy group that debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014. The members of the group include Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom, where Jay B stands as the leader of GOT7. Soon after their debut, the group rose to fame with their energetic tracks.

Some of their famous songs include If You Do, Hard Carry, NOT BY THE MOON, She's a monster, Crash & Burn, You Calling My Name, and more. In January 2021, following the expiration of the group's contract with JYP Entertainment, all the members decided to depart from the agency. The members subsequently signed up under different labels for their solo schedules and promotions.

Therefore, GOT7 currently functions as independent artists, with the members' individual agencies supporting their comebacks. In 2022, they made their first independent comeback with the release of their EP, Got7, featuring the track NANANA as its lead single. Following the same, the members focused on their solo careers.

Naturally, the group's activities fell into a hiatus for over three years. Then, in January 2025, they made their much-awaited comeback with the release of their latest mini-album, Winter Heptagon, which holds the track Python as its lead single. Additionally, they've rolled out their concert series, NESTFEST, and held their first two shows in Seoul from January 31 to February 2.

The follow-up concert is scheduled to take place at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2 and 3.

