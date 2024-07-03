"This woman is so incredibly beautiful" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie debuts a nose piercing at Chanel Coco Crush pop-up event

On July 3, 2024, BLACKPINK's Jennie attended the Chanel Coco Crush pop-up event held at Anderson C, Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea, and sent fans into a frenzy with her nose piercing. As she arrived at the event, she posed for pictures in front of the press and was welcomed by a massive crowd, who showcased their support for the singer with loud cheers and screams.

Soon, pictures and videos from the event circulated online, and fans could not stop swooning over the idol. In the glimpses that surfaced on social media, the female singer was seen in a see-through mini-dress, which she complemented with a watch-themed necklace, printed stockings, and bracelets. She paired her outfit with a statement bag from the French luxury fashion house Chanel and opted for a braided hairstyle.

Fans took to X to react to her look as they called her "incredibly beautiful." They also commented on her nose piercing and mentioned that she looked "attractive."

"JENNIE INSANE FACE CARD AND HER NOSE PIERCING LOOKING SO ATTRACTIVE," a fan reacted.

"The details of her outfit are simply incredible! only Jennie can look like that and it's just crazy. MAIN EVENT IT’S ALWAYS SHE," a fan shared.

"Damn!! Her outfit, face, hairstyle, and her f*cking nose piercing makes me insane!!" a fan commented.

"The details? the rings used as hair accessory, the watch necklace with earphones, the sheer dress, the printed stockings, and most especially the nose piercing —publications werent wrong to call jennie the fashion industry’s darling," a fan mentioned.

Fans confessed that they were obsessed with the Solo singer's latest look for the Chanel Coco Crush pop-up event and hailed her for coordinating the outfit well.

"I'M OBSSESSED WITH JENNIE, I'M OBSSESSED WITH THE OUTFIT. I HAVE NEVER BEEN OBSSESSED WITH ANYONE IN MY ENTIRE LIFE, THIS IS THE VERY FIRST TIME, AND PROBABLY, MOST PROBABLY THE LAST, IT'S ALIEN WHEN I ACTUALLY THINK ABOUT IT, BUT I'M OBSSESSED WITH JENNIE," a user reacted.

"An iconic moment where all the cameras and those crazy camera flash focusing to one and only, jennie kim," a X user wrote.

"Still respect her ability to coordinate outfits, rings, hairpins, watches and necklaces, there's so much jewelry she can't get enough of," a user mentioned.

Recent activities of BLACKPINK's Jennie

On July 2, 2024, BLACKPINK's Jennie was honored with the Best Actress Award in an International series category at the SEC Awards Brazil 2024 for her role as Dyanne in the HBO series, The Idol. The American drama centered around the life of a pop idol, Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp. She embarked on a journey to restore her status as one of the sought-after stars in the industry after suffering a breakdown during the last tour.

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently interviewed the American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish at Spotify's Hit Me Hard and Soft listening party, which took place at Theatre des Lumieres Seoul, South Korea, on June 18, 2024. The duo spoke about Eilish's third studio album, its creative inspiration, production, and more.

BLACKPINK's Jennie also became the talk of the town as she earned an RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) platinum single certification for the track One of the Girls on June 20, 2024. She became the first female K-pop soloist to achieve this feat alongside artists including The Weeknd and French-American actress and singer Lily-Rose Depp.

In other news, BLACKPINK's Jennie recently shared a new video on TikTok, teasing her upcoming music.

