“Thought it was really cool”- BTS’ Jin shares his admiration for Coldplay’s family-focused touring lifestyle, future group plans, & more

On Tuesday, November 19, BTS' Jin made a guest appearance on the South Korean talk show, Lee Mujin Service. During the same, the idol talked about various things such as his future plans with BTS, his ongoing solo career, his recent album release, etc. One of the topics he touched upon was his experience performing with Coldplay.

Back in 2022, before he enlisted in the military for his mandatory service, he performed with Coldplay in Argentina as a guest artist. During the same, Jin stated that he liked the way the Coldplay members brought their families on tour, too. He shared his admiration for the same and how they were able to make it happen. Here's what the idol said at the Lee Mujin Service talk show:

"Before joining the military, I was invited as a guest performer at Coldplay's concert in Argentina. They bring their families on tour. I saw that and realized that it's really possible for them. I thought it was really cool."

On the other hand, Jin also talked about other things, such as the future plans for BTS, his thoughts on acting, and more during his guest appearance on Lee Mujin Service. The following article will unveil the same.

BTS' Jin gets candid about the group's future plans, acting, and more at the Lee Mujin Service talk show

During Jin's appearance on the Lee Mujin Service talk show, the host asked the idol about BTS' career. Since the coming year marks the group's 12th year since their debut, the host asked the idol where he thinks BTS and the members will be in another 12 years. Here's what the idol replied:

"The members and I talk this often. We'd like to be on stage until we can't move. We'll each have our life but we'll also go on stage together. And if we have our own family, we can bring them and go perform together. We're talking about 10, 20, 30 years from now. I want to be on stage when I'm 50."

On the other hand, Jin also touched upon his thoughts on acting. He previously, through a reply to fans' questions on Weverse, expressed that he has no interest in pursuing acting.

Lee Mujin asked Jin about why he doesn't see himself taking up the role of an actor. Jin replied that though he was initially passionate about the career, the dream is now long gone. Here's what he said:

"No way. One of the reasons I wanted to become an actor was the variety of experiences I thought it would involve, but being an idol has brought me so many more experiences, so that dream has now been forgotten."

While many fans were saddened by the fact that they most likely wouldn't be seeing the K-pop idol embark on an acting career, they were also happy to learn that the star's been flourishing through his current activities.

In addition to interview snippets from the Lee Mujin Service talk show, Jin also performed a few songs live in duets with the host.

He performed his latest pre-release single, I'll Be There, from his latest solo debut album, Happy. Additionally, Jin also rolled out a performance of another track from his album called Running Wild. In other news, the musician's solo debut album, Happy, was released on November 15.

