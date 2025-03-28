"Today is an amazing day for music"- Fans react as Kwon Eunbi set to make a comeback in April         

On March 27, 2025, Kwon Eunbi surprised fans by announcing her April comeback in a Cosmopolitan interview. The publication released the piece titled, 'Eunbi Kwon, who is about to make a comeback with a new song, pre-releases the April pictorial and YouTube web variety show!' and some pictorials. She mentioned the upcoming song and added:

"I have a new song coming out in April, and I'm thinking about how I can present it better. If I may give you a little spoiler, it will include the message of inviting you to my secret world."

Subsequently, the female artist' latest news about the much-anticipated comeback circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"today is an amazing day for music so many cb articles coming out."

The fandom mentioned that people should look forward to Kwon Eunbi's comeback as she was the coolest soloist.

"THIS WILL BE THE COMEBACK FOR U EUNBI I CAN FEEL IT,"- a fan reacted.

"I hope it will be the last cb in woollim. Seriously, they can't promote eunbi. Everything eunbi did to promote her song in the last cb, is bcs she has a lot of friends and connections,"- a fan shared.

"Please be hit !! ppl needs to wake up she’s THE soloist like her discography is insane,"- a fan mentioned.

The internet users added that it was exciting news and that the queen was arriving to protect them.

"Exciting news can’t wait for her return,"- a user reacted.

"QUEEN IS COMING TO SAVE US,"- a user shared.

"Ready for the next level of performances and visuals,"- a user mentioned.

Kwon Eunbi shared what she wanted to become in the next ten years

Kwon Eunbi elaborated on her upcoming ten-year goal and what she had imagined. She mentioned emerging to become a great adult. She added that she wanted to help seniors and develop a great career as a singer. She commented:

"When I imagine what Kwon Eunbi will be like in 10 years, I'm not sure, but I hope she'll become a great adult. If I work hard like, I do now, I'll probably be busy then too, but even if I'm busy, I don't lose my composure, and I hope to become a person who helps others and a senior who has built a great career as a singer."

For those unversed, the female artist' interview and pictorial could be found in the April issue of Cosmopolitan.

