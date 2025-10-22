"Trendsetter"- Fans react as TWICE’s Tzuyu sets off new "Tzuyu bra" trend after her viral Victoria's Secret Fashion Show appearance

TWICE’s Tzuyu has sparked a new fashion trend following the group’s performance at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York on October 15. Tzuyu's appearance gained particular attention for her performance and attire on the runway while performing.The idol wore the Wear Everywhere Push-Up Bra in Heather Burgundy from the Victoria’s Secret PINK line, priced at $39.95. Her outfit and performance quickly drew notice both at the show and across social media platforms.Viewers and fans have been purchasing the specific bra worn by the idol, subsequently naming it the &quot;Tzuyu bra&quot; in online discussions. According to the US Victoria's Secret website, more than 1,000 units were sold within the past 24 hours. The bra has also quickly sold out on several international retail platforms.On TikTok, X, and Instagram, users are sharing posts and videos wearing the item, referring to the undergarment as the &quot;Tzuyu bra&quot; and thanking the idol. One notable example included TikTok creator SEBIN, who has over 700,000 followers.Their video documenting the purchase of the bra received 5.6 million views and over 1.1 million likes within 24 hours. The comments section of this post, and similar content across platforms, is reportedly dominated by inquiries regarding the product's availability and details.The trend has also gained traction on X, where fans shared their intent to purchase the garment, expressing awe at TWICE’s Tzuyu's influence in driving consumer interest with one fan calling her,&quot;Oh tzuyu the trendsetter that you are its been like less than 24 hours&quot;Fans flooded social media admiring the the immediate attention TWICE’s Tzuyu's appearance in the clothing generated. Many highlighted the influence of the TWICE member in reviving interest in the push-up bra. Some posts reflected both admiration for her style and excitement over the product itself.ellie 🧸🪩🏰 @elliexminaLINKtzuyu single handedly reviving the push up bra trend, iconicLowk @lowkispaceLINKI have been asked twice (hence the pun) on would I love this as a gift 😭 the power of tzuyu to wear it so goooooodthis is for twice fans mumbai @tozakivyLINKtzuyu bra is like the new iphone 17 of the lingerie communitySocial media continued to be filled with reactions not only from TWICE’s Tzuyu's fans but also from general viewers, reflecting the widespread impact of TWICE’s Tzuyu’s performance. They praised the synergy between TWICE's stage presence and Victoria's Secret's marketing.The buzz even led fans to call for the idol to be named the brand’s ambassador. They suggested that the endorsement could elevate the brand's visibility.cottonball @cottonclouds23LINKNot a tzuyu fan but also bought 2 the purple and dark green .. can hold up my babies well 😅t s a r 🍉 @ilsasfstLINKThe way twice’s performance is the best marketing victoria’s secret has ever done and received throughout their years of running that fashion show.ₙᵢₙ ₍^. .^₎Ⳋ @milkteakuyLINKnever been interested in vs but oh this is an interesting experiment🌻🐱🐯¹²⁷| #NCT12726 @markleeswaysLINKTzuyu VS brand ambassador at this point xnsnsTWICE’s Tzuyu's bra sparks global trend as the group makes history at Victoria’s Secret show On October 15, TWICE became the first K-pop girl group to perform at the event. 4 members of the group, Nayeon, Jihyo, Momo, and Tzuyu delivered a stage featuring their tracks Strategy and This Is For.TWICE’s appearance at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show quickly became a standout moment of the night. On the red carpet, the group followed a black-and-white theme, with Tzuyu catching attention in a cutout white gown. Nayeon wore a black cutout dress, Jihyo opted for a black sheer lace ensemble, and Momo chose a black tailored three-piece suit.During the runway performance, the members appeared in coordinated black and pink Victoria’s Secret lingerie sets, paired with pink furry knee-high boots. The event was particularly notable as it marked TWICE’s 10th anniversary and highlighted Asian representation on the global stage.Nayeon and Jihyo became the first Korean performers, Momo the first Japanese artist, and Tzuyu the first Taiwanese performer to appear on the Victoria’s Secret stage. TWICE’s Tzuyu’s Wear Everywhere Push-Up Bra quickly gained attention online and was widely referred to by fans as the &quot;Tzuyu bra.&quot;Google Trends data showed a sharp spike in searches for the bra during the show’s broadcast. Following the performance, fan demand surged, and the bra sold out rapidly across key markets, including the US, China, and Japan, shortly after the show aired on Prime Video.On the musical front, TWICE is currently on their This Is For world tour, which began on July 19, 2025, at Inspire Arena in Incheon. The tour, spanning 73 shows, is set to conclude on June 4, 2026, at London’s O2 Arena.After performing in South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore, the group will continue the tour across Malaysia, Australia, Taiwan, China, Thailand, North America, and multiple European cities.