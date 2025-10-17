TWICE made history on October 15, 2025, as the first K-pop girl group to perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York. Members Nayeon, Jihyo, Momo, and Tzuyu took the stage, delivering a performance that included their tracks Strategy and newly released This Is For.Tzuyu quickly became a focal point of the night. She walked the runway and performed wearing the Wear Everywhere Push-Up Bra in Heather Burgundy from the Victoria’s Secret PINK line. Her look, paired with the group’s appearance, drew significant attention both at the venue and online.Following the broadcast of the show on Prime Video, fan demand led to the rapid depletion of stock for the Bombshell Bra on Victoria's Secret's official websites. The product sold out in key markets, including the US, China, and Japan, within hours of the airing.The Wear Everywhere Push-Up Bra, which Tzuyu wore on stage, subsequently became widely known among fans as the &quot;Tzuyu bra.&quot; This term contributed to significant online activity. According to Google Trends data, the &quot;Wear Everywhere Push-Up Bra&quot; became one of the most searched and fastest-rising topics during the fashion show's broadcast.Fans flooded social media with excited reactions following the rapid sell-out of the Wear Everywhere Push-Up Bra worn by Tzuyu at the Show. Social media was filled with fan praising Tzuyu's stage presence and influence calling her the &quot;IT girl&quot; of the event. Her look not only dominated timelines but also translated directly into record-breaking sales for the lingerie brand. One fan commented,&quot;Oh tzuyu... the it girl that you are&quot;daya @sientofloresLINKoh tzuyu... the it girl that you are 💖Many credited her for driving the sudden sell-out of the Wear Everywhere Push-Up Bra and called for the brand to spotlight her more in the future. Some even suggested renaming the product after her, highlighting her strong influence as a global star.district 9 gatekeeper 🏹 @jichaetzuLINKlet her walk the runway next year i promise she will sell out whatever she wears!! @VictoriasSecretJH @uppercasehyoLINKThis should be named Tzuyu bra from now on @VictoriasSecretAudreen for Tzuyu 🦌 🐠 💙 @audreen_onlineLINKMind you these weren’t sold out before this whole event happened see when people are actually buying what you’re advertising because they love how it looks!! LET’S GO TZUYU!!Many highlighted the sheer influence Tzuyu holds, crediting her presence for turning the bra into an instant sensation. TWICE's performance at the show initially drew mixed reactions with some viewers and netizens criticizing Tzuyu's vocals during the show.However, fans largely brushed aside these critiques, emphasizing that her impact goes beyond the particular performance. They noted that brands like Victoria's Secret benefit from her global reach and star power.Others praised TWICE's participation in the show, calling the group the perfect choice to attract attention and drive engagement. Some fans also shared humorous takes, joking about how the product wouldn't have the same effect on them.TZUYU SUPPORT TEAM 🏹 @TzuSupportTeamLINKTZUYU’S IMPACT AND DEMAND! THAT’S OUR GIRL! 👑🪽Val🍓 @Valitgirl_LINKAt the end of the day, this is what Victoria Secret is looking for, twice was definitely the best option for them to go to the fashion showay @changgorooLINKThey don't give a sh** about voice crack nor imbalance audio this is the impact the want 🤷‍♀️ go Ms. TzuyuTzunami🌹 #aboutTZU @choutzuyu99LINKglad it’s sold out otherwise I’d be tempted to buy and get my feelings hurt cus it won’t look the same on me lmaooooTWice makes history at Victoria’s Secret show as Tzuyu overcomes throat issues during 10th anniversary performanceTWICE’s appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show stood out as one of the night’s most memorable moments. On the red carpet, the group followed a black-and-white theme, with Tzuyu standing out in a cutout white gown. Nayeon wore a black cutout dress, Jihyo a black sheer lace ensemble, and Momo in a black tailored three-piece suit. For the runway performance, TWICE appeared in coordinated black and pink Victoria’s Secret lingerie sets styled with pink furry knee high boots.The event was particularly significant as it coincided with TWICE’s 10th anniversary. The performance was also a landmark moment for the 4 members, setting historic firsts and advancing Asian representation on a global stage. Nayeon and Jihyo made history as the first Korean performers, Momo as the first Japanese artist, and Tzuyu as the first Taiwanese performer to grace the Victoria’s Secret stage.While the performance received praise for its energy and visual appeal, Tzuyu faced criticism over her vocals. She later explained on Bubble that her voice had been affected by throat issues that worsened after arriving in New York. She wrote,&quot;ONCE, I'm sorry. Before coming to New York, I warmed up my throat with a vocal teacher, but after arriving in New York, my throat got worse and worse.&quot;She shared that, despite preparing with vocal warm-ups and remedies such as honey tea, she struggled to sing during the main show. The singer expressed regret that she couldn’t deliver her best performance.&quot;My voice was still good during rehearsal, but it got worse during the actual performance and I couldn't make a sound because I had phlegm in my throat. So even though I drank honey tea and did a lot of things because my throat hurt..I'll show you a better performance next time!&quot;On the professional front, TWICE is currently on their This Is For world tour, which has kicked off on July 19, 2025, at Inspire Arena in Incheon. The tour is scheduled for a total of 73 shows, wrapping up on June 4, 2026, at The O2 Arena in London.Following their performances in South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore, TWICE will continue the tour across Malaysia, Australia, Taiwan, China, Thailand, Canada, the United States, and several cities in Europe.