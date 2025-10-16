  • home icon
  • "They should have lipsynced"- Fans debate TWICE's live vocals at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as Tzuyu apologizes for performing while unwell

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 16, 2025 07:29 GMT
TWICE at Victoria
TWICE at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (Image via X/@JYPETWICE)

On October 15, 2025, TWICE became the first K-pop girl group to perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York. Nayeon, Jihyo, Momo, and Tzuyu represented the nine-member group to join the show's all-female cast. The line-up included performers Missy Elliott, Karol G, and Madison Beer.

The quartet's pink carpet looks and performances of This Is For and Strategy quickly became a hot topic across social media. The group’s performance drew attention, and online discussions soon focused on their live singing.

The reception was mixed from both fans and casual viewers. A few netizens targeted Tzuyu for her weaker vocals. She revealed later on her Bubble after the show that she had throat problems leading to the performance.

While many admired TWICE for performing live rather than lip-syncing, others criticized the delivery as “off” and suggested that pre-recorded vocals might have been a safer choice.

An X user, @RottenPuso, wrote,

"they should have lipsynced."
Clips of the group's performance spread quickly and sparked controversy. It led to a discussion about whether the criticism was warranted, considering their schedule and Tzuyu's health. At the same time, many felt the group should have prioritized vocal competence for such a high-profile performance.

However, fans came to her defense. They emphasized that TWICE’s choice to perform live despite exhaustion from touring reflected their professionalism. They called the criticism unfair.

TWICE's Tzuyu’s health update, Victoria’s Secret performance details, and more

After the backlash, Tzuyu addressed the situation through a message on Bubble. She expressed regret that she couldn’t deliver her best performance. She explained that her throat had worsened after arriving in New York and that despite vocal warm-ups and honey tea, she lost her voice during the main show. She wrote,

"ONCE, I'm sorry..Before coming to New York, I warmed up my throat with a vocal teacher, but after arriving in New York, my throat got worse and worse.. My voice was still good during rehearsal, but it got worse during the actual performance and I couldn't make a sound because I had phlegm in my throat."
The singer added,

"So even though I drank honey tea and did a lot of things because my throat hurt..I'll show you a better performance next time!"
TWICE's performance at the Victoria's Secret show was a highlight of the event. The members performed in pink outfits with fitted bodysuits and fur-trimmed boots. They opened the runway with This Is For and then sang Strategy. The song was also featured in the Netflix movie KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack.

Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show 2025 - Runway (Image via Getty)
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 - Runway (Image via Getty)

The event became more special as it was also the 10th anniversary of the group. Moreover, TWICE was not only the first female K-pop group to participate but also marked a notable representation of Asian diversity on a global stage. Nayeon and Jihyo were the first Korean artists, Momo was the first Japanese artist, and Tzuyu became the first Taiwanese artist to perform in that event.

Notably, Lisa of BLACKPINK was the first-ever K-pop artist to perform on the stage as a solo artist last year.

On the work front, TWICE continues their This Is For world tour. It will resume in January 2026 across North America and Europe.

Edited by Toshali Kritika
