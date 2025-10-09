"It's called harmonizing" - Fans defend BLACKPINK's Jisoo amid harsh vocal comparisons to Zayn Malik in 'Eyes Closed' snippet

On October 8, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and British pop star Zayn Malik released a snippet of their upcoming collaboration Eyes Closed. The short clip was released across social media platforms. It instantly became a trending topic as fans shared excitement over the duo's unexpected partnership.However, the anticipation quickly turned into a heated debate. Some netizens criticized Jisoo's vocals and claimed she was &quot;overshadowed&quot; by Zayn in the snippet. The teaser was approximately 20 seconds long. It featured both singers dressed in sleek black attire and delivered an R&amp;B-infused harmony.Yet, a few listeners commented that the BLACKPINK singer's voice sounded softer or less prominent compared to Zayn’s. They argued that her vocals were “barely audible” and suggested that her tone had been subdued in the mix.Netizens call out Jisoo’s vocals being overshadowed by Zayn’s (Images via X/@ddayygk &amp; @Queen0077258021)But soon, fans came forward to defend the BLACKPINK member. They explained that her vocal layering and harmonization style were intentional. An X user, @annmagdal, wrote:&quot;it's called harmonizing, first time?&quot;A @annmagdalLINKit's called harmonizing, first time?Others also joined in, emphasizing that her parts weren’t meant to overpower but to complement Zayn's lead and create depth to the song.allysus 2.0 @tvxqueeerLINKpeople in the qrt not knowing what harmonization is are actually choking me 😭 like of course jisoo had to minimize her singing volume — she’s literally harmonizing with him, not trying to overpower him. that’s how it works.Oppsdrops (ia) @jisoopps1LINKLots of people are giving themselves away. If your ears can't listen to music properly, why do you think you can yap about it? Jisoo's harmonies with Zayn are 10/10!❣️ @CrimsonlyBurnedLINK@CHUCARTIERDI0R Like tired of people saying blah blah. They dk what is harmonisingAiline 🎀 @imNotAilineLINKTHEY’re really saying they’re gonna listen to it because “Zayn’s voice covers Jisoo’s voice” when in reality their voices just blend so perfectly together and the harmonization makes them melt into each other, trying so hard not to admit the collab is amazing 😭Fans pointed out that Jisoo was performing two layers of vocals in the chorus, noting that it was a technical choice that elevated the harmony rather than diminishing her presence.synn 🤍 @keopikissLINKi tried my best to get the stems and isolate this from the main vocals. from this alone, you can really hear jisoo harmonizing and zayn belting 😭°블리수 @CHUCARTIERDI0RLINKjisoo actually doing two different layers of vocal in the chorus🍁 @JISOOSIDE__LINK#JISOO’s layered harmonies here 😳—those hidden vocals and they blend flawlessly with Zayn’s voice😭Jisoo and Zayn’s Eyes Closed: Details on release, concept, and upcoming schedulesMeanwhile, the collaboration marks a major milestone for both artists. For Jisoo, Eyes Closed is her first major release since her solo EP Amortage in February 2025. Meanwhile, for Zayn, it continues his streak of R&amp;B releases following Room Under the Stairs.The upcoming track Eyes Closed has been described by Forbes as a “mood-driven, slow-burn R&amp;B ballad.&quot; It highlights the contrasting yet harmonious tones of both singers. The teaser is directed by UnderWonder Content. It is also the team behind BTS Jungkook’s Standing Next to You.The snippet also revealed part of the lyrics, where both artists sing:“Said, oh, we should fall in love with our eyes closed / Better if we keep it where we don't know/ The nights we've been in, the names and the faces of who we were with/ And, oh, ain't nobody perfect when it's all done / The past can't hurt us if we don't look / Let's let it go Better if we fall in love with our eyes closed”Eyes Closed also holds special significance for Jisoo, as it marks her first international collaboration since joining Dior’s fashion calendar and expanding her solo brand globally. She reportedly participated in the songwriting process alongside Kiddo A.I., Alex Hope, and Mikky Ekko, among others.The official music video will premiere on October 10, 2025, at 1 pm KST. Notably, Zayn was also previously spotted at BLACKPINK’s Deadline concert with his daughter.Meanwhile, Jisoo will rejoin her bandmates for the Deadline World Tour Asia leg beginning October 18 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The tour will continue through Bangkok, Jakarta, Bocaue, and Singapore, marking BLACKPINK’s return to major Asian venues after their Europe and U.S. run.