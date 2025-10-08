"HERO OF IDOLS JUNGKOOK"- Fans react as ITZY's Ryujin opens up about performing BTS' member's 'SNTY' after practicing only thrice amid nerves

On October 8, 2025, ITZY’s Ryujin took to her Bubble account to share the behind-the-scenes story of her viral Standing Next to You performance. It was a solo cover she performed during ITZY’s 4th fan meeting, ON AIR. The idol also revealed that she was initially hesitant about performing the track since it was originally sung by BTS’ Jungkook. She then mentioned that she rehearsed the choreography only three times before stepping on stage.The singer confessed that she was nervous and unsure whether she could do justice to the song. However, because she loved the track so much, she couldn't resist performing it, even though she was afraid of being compared to Jungkook. As translated by user @Daily_JKUpdate on X, the ITZY singer said,&quot;I hesitated a lot about whether it is a right decision to perform Standing next to you. It would be cool if I did it well, but I thought if I couldn't digest it well, even if it is just a little bit, it would be compared to Jungkook sunbae. But since I was really hooked listening to this song, I was like let's do it. It's going to work out somehow. If I fail, MIDZY won't upload it right? I had these thoughts.&quot;She shared that she was nervous about making mistakes. However, she appreciated the positive feedback she received afterward. She performed the cover dressed in a black suit, a blue shirt, and a red tie, inspired by Jungkook’s original look. It quickly went viral on social media and gained her widespread attention from both MIDZYs and ARMYs.Some fans online described Jungkook as the “hero of idols.&quot; They said his influence continues to inspire younger artists across the industry. An X user, @Jk_ShooKookie, wrote,JkShooKookie♡ᴶᴷ @Jk_ShooKookieLINK@Daily_JKUpdate HERO OF IDOLS JUNGKOOKFans responded positively to Ryujin’s honesty as well. Many praised her confidence for tackling such an iconic track with minimal practice. Fans commended Ryujin for her professionalism despite feeling nervous.r 🍬ꨄ︎ @onlyryurinaLINKgoing viral for a performance that she rehearsed three times oh ryujin no one is touching your performer crowntas ☯︎ @hyunibinistLINKonly 3 times is crazy with how she absolutely devoured on d-dayyueyue🌻🌙 @linosbarbershopLINKI'm not surprised anymore, she's an ACESaarah Esther @SaarahE777LINK@Daily_JKUpdate You did great.....Ryujin 👍👍Others pointed out how it takes courage for an artist to acknowledge their fears publicly and still deliver a memorable performance.franzi @shinjinniesLINKHERSTORY WAS MADE🕷️🕸️ @YeshuasbetiLINKPractising just 3 times then slaying with a full body suit on while matching her energy with the back-up dancers is actually Crazy... 🔥Ryujin you're definitely a pro...salute to your hardwork..정국 @StaringcfLINKShe's so cute 🥹🩵🩵All you need to know about ITZY’s Ryujin and her recent activitiesRyujin (Shin Ryu-jin) is ITZY’s main rapper and dancer under JYP Entertainment. She first gained attention for appearing in BTS’ Love Yourself highlight reel in 2017, even before her debut. She officially debuted with ITZY in February 2019 with the hit single DALLA DALLA. Over the years, Ryujin has released several solo covers, including Every Second by Mina Okabe and Run Away, her own track from ITZY’s Born To Be EP. In September 2025, ITZY renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment. This marks a new chapter as they cross their seventh debut anniversary. The group recently released their 10th EP, Girls Will Be Girls. Moreover, their second Japanese album, &quot;Collector,&quot; is set to be released on October 8, 2025.ITZY The 4th Fan Meeting &quot;ON AIR&quot; Stage Clip (Image via X/@ITZYofficial)The quintet’s chemistry remains one of their defining strengths, especially after member Lia’s return from a brief hiatus in 2024.Their upcoming fan meeting is scheduled to take place in Tokyo from October 11 to 13.