"Holding the trainees hostage?"- Boys II Planet fans outraged after Dispatch reveals CJ ENM's controversial 6-year contract control over ALD1 & more

On September 30, 2025, Dispatch reported that Boys II Planet’s new group, ALD1 (Alpha Drive One), has been tied to a “5+1” contract under CJ ENM and its subsidiary WakeOne. The publication's exclusive report immediately sparked a buzz on social media. The deal enforces five years of exclusive activities as a group.It will be followed by an additional year, during which they must release one more single and participate in special performances. According to Dispatch, the contract's clause read:&quot;The artist group's period of activity shall be five years from the date of release of the debut album, and the final selected member shall perform entertainment activities only as a member of the artist group during that period.&quot;What drew even harsher criticism was the clause that gave CJ ENM rights over trainees who did not make the final lineup. According to Dispatch, eliminated contestants may still be kept under CJ’s management. It prevented them from signing with other agencies or re-debuting independently until further notice.&quot;Even if a performer is not ultimately selected, CJ ENM has the right to form a separate group by entrusting the exclusive management rights for the performer's entertainment activities,&quot; the contract read.This effectively keeps both debuting and non-debuting trainees under CJ’s control. The revelations immediately sparked outrage online. Many described the deal as holding the trainees &quot;hostage.” &quot;the whole contract is so confusing. Does that mean the company is basically holding the trainees hostage????&quot; an X user wrote.sofi ࣪˖ ִ𐙚 @xinlong_gfLINKthe whole contract is so confusing 😃 does that mean the company is basically holding the trainees hostage????Fans worried that locking idols for six years would waste their prime and harm future solo or group prospects. Netizens compared ALD1’s deal with past project groups, pointing out that Wanna One had only a 1.5-year contract while ZEROBASEONE was tied for 2.5 years.aya @kangxnzLINKthis show really was a prison and ald1 is a prison contract you can hate the lineup all you want but we should pray for their safetycai 🍄 @intheescaiLINK6-year contract, but at what cost? cuz wdym no solo/individual freedom? i just hope that within those 6 years, they receive proper treatment and promotion 🫠🪽 @xincerelyanxinLINKatp they are forcing the members into becoming a permanent grp. after 5 yrs, the oldest member is 29 + public perception has alr solidified + members going to military. to redebut in a new grp or solo is hard unless the industry changes. this is actually v sketchy of wake one..@hypeGhurl 🦋 @ayyy_yoooohhhLINK@dear_geonwoo No solo means???? Including no solo mixtape? No solo brand deals??? For 5 years???? LEO? SANGWON? you guys... are you sure you want this??? You leave BIGHIT for this????Meanwhile, others expressed frustration that past issues like blocked endorsements and limited collaborations might repeat under WakeOne.Isa @Solji_SoloLINKSo Wakeone Is holding them hostageJen’s ramen shop🔔 @jensramenLINKTill when? The end of spin off? That’s ridiculous the ones didn’t make the team can’t debut in other companies. Kangmin u dodged a bullet for real, I said god was protecting u. The older ones without a gourd is fked bruh.. @LegendLeeLeoLINKWakeone blocking Sangwon and Leo offers as we speak 😭😭😭😭 That's exactly what they did to Huening Bahiyyih- they refused all solo deals for brands that wanted to work with her and refused all music collabs from other artists too that wanted to work with herBoys II Planet finale, ALD1 lineup, and upcoming debutBoys II Planet ended its 11-week run in September 2025. It drew over 26 million global votes from 223 countries and regions. The finale became one of Mnet’s highest-rated broadcasts, as the remaining 16 contestants competed in two teams with new songs Brat Attitude and Never Been 2 Heaven.After the live voting concluded, the top eight were announced as ALD1:Lee Sang-wonZhou An XinHe Xin LongKim Geon-wooZhang Jia HaoLee LeoChung Sang-hyeonKim Jun-seo.Philippine K-POP Society @PKS_OfficialLINKBOYS II PLANET &quot;ALPHA DRIVE ONE&quot; debut member: 1. LEE SANG WON 🇰🇷 2. ZHOU AN XIN 🇨🇳 3. HE XIN LONG 🇨🇳 4. KIM GEON WOO 🇰🇷 5. ZHANG JIA HAO 🇨🇳 6. LEE LEO 🇰🇷 7. CHUNG SANG HYEON 🇰🇷 8. KIM JUN SEO 🇰🇷 Congratulations 🎉 #ALD1 #ALPHADRIVEONE #BOYS2PLANETThe group’s name, Alpha Drive One, symbolizes moving forward together with determination. With members aged between 18 and 23, ALD1 includes Korean, Chinese, and Korean-Australian talent, reflecting the program’s global reach. The group is scheduled to debut in early 2026, after ZEROBASEONE’s contract wraps up.Despite the controversy surrounding their contracts, fans remain eager to see ALD1’s musical direction. Their debut will mark the next chapter in Mnet’s high-profile survival show history.CJ ENM has yet to respond publicly to the backlash. However, the discussion has sparked broader debate about the survival show system itself.