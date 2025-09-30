  • home icon
  "Holding the trainees hostage?"- Boys II Planet fans outraged after Dispatch reveals CJ ENM's controversial 6-year contract control over ALD1 & more

"Holding the trainees hostage?"- Boys II Planet fans outraged after Dispatch reveals CJ ENM's controversial 6-year contract control over ALD1 & more

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 30, 2025 07:43 GMT
CJ ENM
CJ ENM's six-year control over Boys II Planet's ALD1 (Image via X/ @_mnetboysplanet)

On September 30, 2025, Dispatch reported that Boys II Planet’s new group, ALD1 (Alpha Drive One), has been tied to a “5+1” contract under CJ ENM and its subsidiary WakeOne. The publication's exclusive report immediately sparked a buzz on social media. The deal enforces five years of exclusive activities as a group.

It will be followed by an additional year, during which they must release one more single and participate in special performances. According to Dispatch, the contract's clause read:

"The artist group's period of activity shall be five years from the date of release of the debut album, and the final selected member shall perform entertainment activities only as a member of the artist group during that period."
What drew even harsher criticism was the clause that gave CJ ENM rights over trainees who did not make the final lineup. According to Dispatch, eliminated contestants may still be kept under CJ’s management. It prevented them from signing with other agencies or re-debuting independently until further notice.

"Even if a performer is not ultimately selected, CJ ENM has the right to form a separate group by entrusting the exclusive management rights for the performer's entertainment activities," the contract read.
This effectively keeps both debuting and non-debuting trainees under CJ’s control. The revelations immediately sparked outrage online. Many described the deal as holding the trainees "hostage.”

"the whole contract is so confusing. Does that mean the company is basically holding the trainees hostage????" an X user wrote.
Fans worried that locking idols for six years would waste their prime and harm future solo or group prospects. Netizens compared ALD1’s deal with past project groups, pointing out that Wanna One had only a 1.5-year contract while ZEROBASEONE was tied for 2.5 years.

Meanwhile, others expressed frustration that past issues like blocked endorsements and limited collaborations might repeat under WakeOne.

Boys II Planet finale, ALD1 lineup, and upcoming debut

Boys II Planet ended its 11-week run in September 2025. It drew over 26 million global votes from 223 countries and regions. The finale became one of Mnet’s highest-rated broadcasts, as the remaining 16 contestants competed in two teams with new songs Brat Attitude and Never Been 2 Heaven.

After the live voting concluded, the top eight were announced as ALD1:

  1. Lee Sang-won
  2. Zhou An Xin
  3. He Xin Long
  4. Kim Geon-woo
  5. Zhang Jia Hao
  6. Lee Leo
  7. Chung Sang-hyeon
  8. Kim Jun-seo.
The group’s name, Alpha Drive One, symbolizes moving forward together with determination. With members aged between 18 and 23, ALD1 includes Korean, Chinese, and Korean-Australian talent, reflecting the program’s global reach. The group is scheduled to debut in early 2026, after ZEROBASEONE’s contract wraps up.

Despite the controversy surrounding their contracts, fans remain eager to see ALD1’s musical direction. Their debut will mark the next chapter in Mnet’s high-profile survival show history.

CJ ENM has yet to respond publicly to the backlash. However, the discussion has sparked broader debate about the survival show system itself.

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
