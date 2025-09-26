Who are the members of ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1)? Ages, nationality and all you need to know about the Boys II Planet winners

Mnet’s survival series Boys II Planet has officially wrapped up its second season, and with it, a new K-pop group, ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1), has been introduced. After 11 weeks of performances, eliminations, and global voting, the top eight contestants are announced as the lineup of ALPHA DRIVE ONE. The name represents the team’s unity and passion to drive forward as one.The eight trainees who made it into ALPHA DRIVE ONE are:Lee Sang-wonZhou An XinHe Xin LongKim Geon-wooZhang Jia HaoLee LeoChung Sang-hyeonKim Jun-seo.The lineup brings together Korean, Chinese, and Korean-Australian artists, reflecting the show’s global reach. Ages of the group members range from 18 to 23. ALPHA DRIVE ONE is set to make its official debut in early 2026 once the contracts of other active project groups conclude.The final episode featured the remaining 16 contestants divided into two teams for their last stage performances. They performed new songs such as Brat Attitude and Never Been 2 Heaven. The winners were chosen through an impressive 26.6 million global votes across 223 countries. This makes ALD1 the most-voted Mnet project group to date.More about ALPHA DRIVE ONE: Ages, nationality and the Boys II Planet finaleThe group members of ALPHA DRIVE ONE come from diverse entertainment backgrounds. Here are some brief details of their profiles:Lee Sang-won (22, South Korea): Center, former Trainee A member.Zhou An Xin (19, China): Vocalist, consistently ranked top 2.He Xin Long (20, China): Rapper, also active in Boy Story.Kim Geon-woo (22, South Korea): Independent trainee with seven years’ experience.Zhang Jia Hao (23, China): Vocalist and dancer, gained attention on Chains stage.Lee Leo (23, Korean-Australian): Former solo artist, known for his unique stage presenceChung Sang-hyeon (18, South Korea): Rapper, chosen as “Visual Poster” by peers.Kim Jun-seo (23, South Korea): Performer, current WEi member, formerly of 1THE9.Kpop Charts @kchartsmasterLINKALPHA DRIVE ONE will reportedly make their debut in early 2026. https://t.co/9uEh94bg4gLee Sang-won was previously trained under GRID Entertainment and was part of the pre-debut project Trainee A. Meawhile, Lee Leo is his longtime duo partner and a former solo artist.Zhou An Xin competed on other survival shows before landing second place this season, supported by a strong fanbase. He Xin Long, also known from JYP’s Boy Story, earned attention for his rap and playful moments with mentors.On the show, Kim Geon-woo stood out as an independent trainee with seven years of experience. Zhang Jia Hao, on other hand, impressed with his smooth performances despite earlier setbacks on different audition programs. Chung Sang-hyeon was chosen as the “visual” pick by fellow contestants. He brought charm and language skills to the team.Lastly, Kim Jun-seo, already known as a member of WEi and former 1THE9, rounded out the lineup as the experienced maknae of ALD1.leowonchive @leowonchiveLINKLEO AND SANGWON ARE DEBUTING TOGETHER!! WE MADE IT 😭😭😭 𖦹 #LEO #리오 #SANGWON #상원 #렝원Boys II Planet season 2 broke records with its international reach, as it streamed across 251 regions. It ranked among the most-viewed programs on platforms like ABEMA in Japan and iQIYI in China. The season finale became one of Mnet’s highest-rated broadcasts, with real-time global voting hitting unprecedented numbers.ALPHA DRIVE ONE will be promoted as a five-year project group. Their activities are expected to expand beyond Korea into China, Japan, and Western markets. Their debut is scheduled for 2026, and fans can already follow their updates through official social media channels.