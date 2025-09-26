  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Who are the members of ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1)? Ages, nationality and all you need to know about the Boys II Planet winners

Who are the members of ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1)? Ages, nationality and all you need to know about the Boys II Planet winners

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 26, 2025 09:23 GMT
Who are the members of ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1)? (Image via X/@_mnetboysplanet)
Who are the members of ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1)? (Image via X/@_mnetboysplanet)

Mnet’s survival series Boys II Planet has officially wrapped up its second season, and with it, a new K-pop group, ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1), has been introduced. After 11 weeks of performances, eliminations, and global voting, the top eight contestants are announced as the lineup of ALPHA DRIVE ONE. The name represents the team’s unity and passion to drive forward as one.

Ad

The eight trainees who made it into ALPHA DRIVE ONE are:

  1. Lee Sang-won
  2. Zhou An Xin
  3. He Xin Long
  4. Kim Geon-woo
  5. Zhang Jia Hao
  6. Lee Leo
  7. Chung Sang-hyeon
  8. Kim Jun-seo.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The lineup brings together Korean, Chinese, and Korean-Australian artists, reflecting the show’s global reach. Ages of the group members range from 18 to 23. ALPHA DRIVE ONE is set to make its official debut in early 2026 once the contracts of other active project groups conclude.

The final episode featured the remaining 16 contestants divided into two teams for their last stage performances. They performed new songs such as Brat Attitude and Never Been 2 Heaven. The winners were chosen through an impressive 26.6 million global votes across 223 countries. This makes ALD1 the most-voted Mnet project group to date.

Ad

More about ALPHA DRIVE ONE: Ages, nationality and the Boys II Planet finale

The group members of ALPHA DRIVE ONE come from diverse entertainment backgrounds. Here are some brief details of their profiles:

  • Lee Sang-won (22, South Korea): Center, former Trainee A member.
  • Zhou An Xin (19, China): Vocalist, consistently ranked top 2.
  • He Xin Long (20, China): Rapper, also active in Boy Story.
  • Kim Geon-woo (22, South Korea): Independent trainee with seven years’ experience.
  • Zhang Jia Hao (23, China): Vocalist and dancer, gained attention on Chains stage.
  • Lee Leo (23, Korean-Australian): Former solo artist, known for his unique stage presence
  • Chung Sang-hyeon (18, South Korea): Rapper, chosen as “Visual Poster” by peers.
  • Kim Jun-seo (23, South Korea): Performer, current WEi member, formerly of 1THE9.
Ad
Ad

Lee Sang-won was previously trained under GRID Entertainment and was part of the pre-debut project Trainee A. Meawhile, Lee Leo is his longtime duo partner and a former solo artist.

Zhou An Xin competed on other survival shows before landing second place this season, supported by a strong fanbase. He Xin Long, also known from JYP’s Boy Story, earned attention for his rap and playful moments with mentors.

On the show, Kim Geon-woo stood out as an independent trainee with seven years of experience. Zhang Jia Hao, on other hand, impressed with his smooth performances despite earlier setbacks on different audition programs. Chung Sang-hyeon was chosen as the “visual” pick by fellow contestants. He brought charm and language skills to the team.

Ad

Lastly, Kim Jun-seo, already known as a member of WEi and former 1THE9, rounded out the lineup as the experienced maknae of ALD1.

Ad

Boys II Planet season 2 broke records with its international reach, as it streamed across 251 regions. It ranked among the most-viewed programs on platforms like ABEMA in Japan and iQIYI in China. The season finale became one of Mnet’s highest-rated broadcasts, with real-time global voting hitting unprecedented numbers.

ALPHA DRIVE ONE will be promoted as a five-year project group. Their activities are expected to expand beyond Korea into China, Japan, and Western markets. Their debut is scheduled for 2026, and fans can already follow their updates through official social media channels.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications