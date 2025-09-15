  • home icon
  "The most respected idol" - Fans react as Korean pop singer Kim Wan-sun names BTS' Jungkook as dream duet partner for remake of Alan Tam's track

"The most respected idol" - Fans react as Korean pop singer Kim Wan-sun names BTS' Jungkook as dream duet partner for remake of Alan Tam's track

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 15, 2025 19:10 GMT
Kim Wan-sun names BTS
Kim Wan-sun names BTS' Jungkook as dream duet partner (Images via X/@bts_bighit & Instagram/@kimwansunflower)

On September 11, 2025, fans of BTS' Jungkook took to social media after the latest episode of Hong Seok-cheon's YouTube talk show You.Ik HAM was released. It featured veteran Korean pop singer Kim Wan-sun, who, during the episode, named the BTS star as her dream duet partner.

She explained that if she were to remake her 1993 collaboration with Hong Kong star Alan Tam, We Don't Want to Lose Her, she would love to sing it again - this time with Jungkook.

The host immediately lit up at her answer. Hong Seok-cheon called Jungkook “the dance king and vocal king of today’s music scene.” The moment sparked excitement in the studio. The MCs encouraged ARMYs to make the dream collaboration happen. As translated by an X user, @JJK Times, the MC said,

"Did you hear that, Jungkook? BTS fans, get moving! What are you doing, ARMYs? Give Jungkook a push for this! You have to make it happen for our Wan Sun noona!"

To this, Kim Wan-sun herself laughed and added,

"They say you should dream big. They're probably not going to like this."
After the clip was uploaded, fans flooded social media with praise for the BTS idol. Many fans noted how respected he is in the Korean music industry. An X user, @jeon_soul, wrote,

"Jungkook loves singing such korean songs. I'm sure they'll sound great. I love how JK is so loved by veteran singers and crtics and sk gp in general. He's the most respected idol from current generation."
Several fans also pointed out that veteran artists consistently recognize his talent and influence. They also praised the MC, who later said that a duet between the “Dancing Queen” and "Dance King & Vocal King" would be nothing short of a masterpiece.

Other fans expressed similar sentiments, some writing that Kim Wan-sun’s choice once again showed Jungkook’s appeal beyond K-pop.

About Kim Wan-sun, her career, and Jungkook’s recent activities

Kim Wan-sun rose to fame in the late 1980s with her bold stage presence and albums. Her fifth album, Pierrot Smiles at Us, sold over one million copies. Beyond her domestic success, she was one of the first Korean artists to gain popularity in Taiwan and other parts of Asia during the 1990s.

In recent years, she has made a comeback with new music, brand collaborations, and appearances on variety shows. With this, she continues her influence as a cultural figure.

Meanwhile, on September 12, 2025, the Golden star made his debut at New York Fashion Week. He attended Calvin Klein's Spring/Summer 2026 showcase.

Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 12, 2025 (Image via Getty)
Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 12, 2025 (Image via Getty)

As the brand's long-time global ambassador since the start of 2023, he drew a crowd at the venue as well as online. His layered monochrome grey look, wide-leg trousers, and silver accessories complemented his appearance.

After the show, he wore a head-to-toe black look for the Calvin Klein after-party. Clips of him greeting fans and hanging around with guests were posted and went viral. This venue was also his first major event at Calvin Klein, officially, since he was discharged from the military in June of 2025.

Beyond fashion, the idol also shared updates about BTS’ future. In an interview with Elle Japan at the event, he revealed that the group is currently preparing for a new album, expected to be released in spring 2026. He said,

"Rather than a goal, we are preparing an album, so I think we should try our best to make the best album possible, and we should also make sure that we are in the best condition possible."
He emphasized that their focus is on delivering the best music possible while also staying in good condition as a team.

With BTS now back together after enlistment, anticipation for their comeback is at its peak.

