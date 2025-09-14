  • home icon
Confidence Queen: When will episodes 5-6 release and what to expect

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 14, 2025 21:11 GMT
Confidence Queen (Image via Prime Video)
On September 13 and 15, episodes 3 and 4 of Confidence Queen were aired, respectively. The latest episodes continue the journey of Korea’s first Amazon original drama. The series streams worldwide on Amazon Prime Video, except for Mainland China and South Korea, where it broadcasts on TV Chosun and Coupang Play every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 pm KST.

The 12-episode series is a remake of The Confidence Man JP. Park Min-young leads as Yoon Yi-rang, a brilliant swindler, Park Hee-soon plays James, the veteran strategist, and Joo Jong-hyuk is Myung Gu-ho, the team’s good-hearted rookie.

Episodes 5 and 6 of Confidence Queen are scheduled to release on September 20 and 21, 2025, respectively, each running for around 60 minutes. With a 12-episode season, two new episodes arrive every weekend. The finale of Confidence Queen is set for October 12, 2025.

The recent episodes explored the trio’s risky move against an art critic, Yoo Myung-han, whose scandals and art fraud led to a dramatic downfall.

As the story progresses, viewers can expect the stakes to rise, new disguises to appear, and Yi-rang’s mysterious past to play a greater role in shaping future cons.

About Confidence Queen’s cast, story, and recap of episodes 3 & 4

Confidence Queen blends suspense with humor as Yi-rang, James, and Gu-ho con corrupt elites under the guise of elaborate tricks. Episodes 3 and 4 spotlighted their latest target, Yoo Myung-han. He is a powerful art critic with ties to exploitation and forgery.

In episode 3, Yi-rang infiltrated a high-profile fundraiser using the alias Olivia. Meanwhile, James distracted the crowd with a stage performance. Gu-ho collected fingerprints and cracked a safe, but the plan almost collapsed when Myung-han grew suspicious.

A poster of Confidence Queen (Image via Instagram/@rachel_mypark)
A flashback revealed Bo-ra, a former art student abused by Myung-han, motivating the team to continue their scheme. The critic’s fraudulent operations, including forging paintings for slush funds, were exposed. This pulled Yi-rang back into the con after initial hesitation.

Episode 4 raised the stakes as James disguised himself as a rural farmer with hidden masterpieces. Myung-han fell for the bait, which led to an escalating bidding war, and Yi-rang’s bold move at the auction pushed Myung-han into a trap. Meanwhile, Bo-ra returned with evidence of his misconduct.

Authorities arrested Myung-han on charges ranging from fraud to confinement. However, Yi-rang was seen deleting a file titled “Ghost Castle,” hinting at dark secrets tied to her own past. With six episodes remaining, Yi-rang’s personal history is expected to merge with the group’s larger cons, shaping the conflicts ahead.

Confidence Queen airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 pm KST on TV Chosun and Coupang Play. It is also available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 regions worldwide.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

