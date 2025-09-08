Confidence Queen: When will episodes 3-4 release and what to expect

  • home icon
By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 08, 2025 18:52 GMT
Confidence Queen premiere episodes
Episodes 1 and 2 of Confidence Queen were released on September 6 and 7, 2025, respectively. It marked the debut of Korea’s first Amazon Original Drama. The series is streaming globally on Prime Video, excluding Mainland China and South Korea, where it airs on Coupang Play and TV Chosun.

Episodes 3 and 4 of Confidence Queen are set to release this weekend. Episode 3 will air on Saturday, September 13, and episode 4 will follow on Sunday, September 14. The show has 12 episodes in total, each running for about 60 minutes.

Prime Video will drop two new episodes every weekend, with the finale scheduled for October 12.

Looking ahead, episodes 3 and 4 are expected to bring a new target and a client named Wu Soul, who seeks the trio’s help. With each con growing riskier, the story will test their unity while further exploring Yi-rang’s leadership and her connection to the past.

Confidence Queen is a Korean remake of the popular Japanese series The Confidence Man JP. It stars Park Min-young as Yoon Yi-rang. She is a genius-level con artist with an IQ of 165 and leads a small team of swindlers. Park Hee-soon plays James, the seasoned veteran with a sharp wit.

Meanwhile, Joo Jong-hyuk portrays Myung Gu-ho, the youngest member, whose sincerity and innocence add a unique charm to the group. Together, they set out to trick corrupt figures in finance and business by turning deception into justice.

About Confidence Queen’s cast, story, and recap of the first two episodes

Confidence Queen combines comedy with suspense as its central trio uses elaborate tricks to punish villains. Episodes 1 and 2 establish the group’s dynamic while setting the tone for the season.

The opening episode introduces Yi-rang at a casino under an alias, setting up a scheme against Baek-hwa. The latter is a shaman who exploits vulnerable people for money. With James posing as a dealer and Gu-ho playing a supporting role, the trio stages an elaborate trap. Baek-hwa believes she has won big, only to realize that the entire setup is a ruse.

In the end, she is left with counterfeit bills while Yi-rang’s team redirects the stolen funds back to the victims.

Episode 2 of Confidence Queen focuses on Jeon Tae-su, a ruthless businessman involved in tax evasion and illegal real estate deals. He poses as a philanthropist through his Sand Foundation but secretly manipulates funds. Yi-rang, James, and Gu-ho create a complex con to infiltrate his operations, while posing as wealthy figures and allies.

Their plan culminates on a private flight, where Tae-su attempts to move massive amounts of illicit cash overseas. The trio tricks him into believing he still has control by swapping suitcases and using staged actors on board. In reality, the money is redirected, and Tae-su’s downfall is sealed.

The main leads of Confidence Queen
These episodes also reveal glimpses of Yi-rang’s past. Hints suggest she grew up in a cult-like environment where her intelligence was exploited through psychological games. This darker layer adds depth to her motivation as a con artist who seeks to punish the corrupt.

Confidence Queen continues airing every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 KST on TV Chosun and Coupang Play. Meanwhile, it also streams on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Riya Peter
