“So meh” - Park Hyung-sik’s Twelve pilot leaves fans disappointed as slow pacing hinders introduction of all heroes in short 8-episode series

The fantasy-action mini-series Twelve, led by Ma Dong-seok and Park Hyung-sik, debuted on August 23, 2025, across KBS 2TV and Disney+. Inspired by the Eastern zodiac theme, the plot follows twelve angels disguised as ordinary people, tasked with confronting the rising threats to the world. However, the initial episodes immediately drew mixed reactions, with viewers pointing out issues in storytelling and digital effects.The opening chapter focused heavily on explaining the lore and sketching characters. According to some fans, the following episode relied heavily on long dialogue, focusing on explanations rather than conveying emotions through scenes or action.&quot;Watched two epis of #Twelve n damn it's so meh 😐 They had packed cast n all they come up is thissss!?!?!?!?,&quot; an X user commented.DRAMA QUEEN🍿 @thugglife92LINKWatched two epis of #Twelve n damn it's so meh 😐They had packed cast n all they come up is thissss!?!?!?!?Twelve features a star-studded cast including Ma Dong-seok, Park Hyung-sik, Lee Joo-bin, Ko Kyu-pil, Kang Mi-na, Sung Yoo-bin, Ahn Ji-hye, Sung Dong-il, and Seo In-guk. The series was promoted as a fantasy “blockbuster” by KBS and Disney+; however, early reactions have been critical.kdramalamalist @kimjaewookswifeLINKNo seriously what’s going on in Twelve the casting is so good but the dialogue is awkward, the pacing is weird and the jokes are not really landing oh and the music was irritating me★ @rruonansLINKjust watched episode 2 of #twelve i think episode 1 is good but episode 2 kinda boring (but not that bad) considering it’s only 8 episodes i think why don’t they focus on the evil spirits instead of telling too much about their past... this is just my opinion🙁#BEGINNING_250901 @_styck09LINK#TwelveEp2 so many unnecessary scenes for just a 45-minute 8-episode drama.Several viewers shared a loss of interest in continuing the show. Some noted that with the series being only eight episodes long, the premiere dragged on too much.aiella 🧚 @ckdramafilesLINKwhat the helly. twelve is star-studded, but the pilot ep is so disappointing to the point that i dont wanna continue anymoreLee Yun @LeeYunnesLINKDont think I have liked Twelve Ep1. Action drama without much substance. The editing seemed mediocre too. I am not gonna continue further⭐️ @jangeuraesLINKskipped thru the two eps of twelve and its as mid as i thought it was going to be not going to watch thisPark Hyung-sik's Twelve opens strong with an 8.1% ratingPark Hyung-sik in Twelve (Image via X/@KBS_drama)On August 23, the Twelve kicked off with a nationwide household rating of 8.1%, based on Nielsen Korea data. The premiere episode landed first place across all channels airing in the same slot. The series marks Ma Dong-seok’s television return and also serves as the first weekend mini-series under KBS’s new lineup.The drama also features Park Hyung-sik’s first role as the villain O-gwi. Episode 1 focuses on O-gwi, a winged antagonist once sealed in Hell for defying God, who makes his return in Twelve.The story begins with a zodiac legend, where twelve guardian angels once sacrificed themselves to trap dark spirits behind the Hell Gate. But when the seal weakens, chaos returns. A priest named Samin performs a ritual by cutting his hand, unleashing O-gwi. Freed after ages of torment, O-gwi recalls his imprisonment and discovers that the angels are still alive.With only eight episodes in total and six remaining, Twelve faces pressure to maintain its pace or risk losing momentum. The drama airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 pm on KBS 2TV as part of its weekend mini-series lineup. It is also available globally on Disney+ right after broadcast.