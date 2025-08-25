“So meh” - Park Hyung-sik’s Twelve pilot leaves fans disappointed as slow pacing hinders introduction of all heroes in short 8-episode series

  • home icon
By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 25, 2025 09:38 GMT
Twelve (Image via X/@KBS_drama)
Poster ofTwelve (Image via X/@KBS_drama)

The fantasy-action mini-series Twelve, led by Ma Dong-seok and Park Hyung-sik, debuted on August 23, 2025, across KBS 2TV and Disney+. Inspired by the Eastern zodiac theme, the plot follows twelve angels disguised as ordinary people, tasked with confronting the rising threats to the world.

However, the initial episodes immediately drew mixed reactions, with viewers pointing out issues in storytelling and digital effects.

The opening chapter focused heavily on explaining the lore and sketching characters. According to some fans, the following episode relied heavily on long dialogue, focusing on explanations rather than conveying emotions through scenes or action.

"Watched two epis of #Twelve n damn it's so meh 😐 They had packed cast n all they come up is thissss!?!?!?!?," an X user commented.
Twelve features a star-studded cast including Ma Dong-seok, Park Hyung-sik, Lee Joo-bin, Ko Kyu-pil, Kang Mi-na, Sung Yoo-bin, Ahn Ji-hye, Sung Dong-il, and Seo In-guk. The series was promoted as a fantasy “blockbuster” by KBS and Disney+; however, early reactions have been critical.

Several viewers shared a loss of interest in continuing the show. Some noted that with the series being only eight episodes long, the premiere dragged on too much.

Park Hyung-sik's Twelve opens strong with an 8.1% rating

Park Hyung-sik in Twelve (Image via X/@KBS_drama)
Park Hyung-sik in Twelve (Image via X/@KBS_drama)

On August 23, the Twelve kicked off with a nationwide household rating of 8.1%, based on Nielsen Korea data. The premiere episode landed first place across all channels airing in the same slot. The series marks Ma Dong-seok’s television return and also serves as the first weekend mini-series under KBS’s new lineup.

The drama also features Park Hyung-sik’s first role as the villain O-gwi. Episode 1 focuses on O-gwi, a winged antagonist once sealed in Hell for defying God, who makes his return in Twelve.

The story begins with a zodiac legend, where twelve guardian angels once sacrificed themselves to trap dark spirits behind the Hell Gate. But when the seal weakens, chaos returns. A priest named Samin performs a ritual by cutting his hand, unleashing O-gwi. Freed after ages of torment, O-gwi recalls his imprisonment and discovers that the angels are still alive.

With only eight episodes in total and six remaining, Twelve faces pressure to maintain its pace or risk losing momentum. The drama airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 pm on KBS 2TV as part of its weekend mini-series lineup. It is also available globally on Disney+ right after broadcast.

Edited by Ameen Fatima
