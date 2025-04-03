"Other trainees kept their distance from me" — Park Hyung-sik reveals being bullied and isolated during his trainee days

On April 2, 2025, Sports Chosun reported that Park Hyung-sik opened up about being bullied and isolated during his trainee days. On his recent appearance on the tvN show You Quiz on the Block, the Buried Hearts actor shared how he went through a difficult period before joining Star Empire Entertainment.

Park Hyung-sik's passion for music ignited during his school years, where he actively participated in band competitions, showcasing his vocal talents. His performances caught the attention of major entertainment agencies, including SM and JYP Entertainment, both of which expressed interest in recruiting him.

Encouraged by his mother, Park decided to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, leading him to join an agency as a trainee.

"At first, I had no dreams of entering the entertainment industry. I thought it was a completely different world from mine. In middle school, I joined the band club because I knew how to sing. We entered a competition, and while I won an award, I also received a casting card, and that’s how it all began."

The Buried Hearts actor shared that before debuting as a member of ZE:A, he was in a different company, where he felt misunderstood by other trainees. The South Korean actor added that he started believing that "bullying" and being alone are part of the process of being an artist.

Park Hyung-sik added that he started training alone and stopped eating food as he thought that he would have to be the best to debut as an artist, or else he would be bullied.

"Before joining ZE:A, I briefly stayed at another company that had cast me in a band competition. At that time, I had been cast, but there were other trainees who came in through auditions, so I probably looked like a ‘parachute’ to them. As a result, the other trainees kept their distance from me. I thought trainee life was all about competition, picking sides, and bullying."

Park Hyung-sik's transition to Star Empire Entertainment and the formation of ZE:A

Seeking a more supportive environment, Park Hyung-sik left his initial agency and joined Star Empire Entertainment. At Star Empire, he became part of the boy band ZE:A, which debuted in 2010. The group's members played a crucial role in helping Park overcome his previous experiences of isolation.

ZE:A consists of nine members. This includes Park Hyung-sik, Yim Si-wan, Kevin, Moon Joon-young, Hwang Kwang-hee, Kim Tae-heon, Jung Hee-chul, Ha Min-woo, and Kim Dong-jun.

He added that his members from ZE:A brought light into his dark life after he switched agencies. The South Korean star shared that his members started taking him out to eat and told him not to do everything alone.

This camaraderie and sense of belonging were instrumental in alleviating his depression and fostering a more positive outlook.

During his appearance on You Quiz on the Block, Park Hyung-sik shared that life was not perfect even at Star Empire Entertainment. He had to share a small and dingy room with his eight ZE:A members. Their room only had one washroom, hence, they all had to wake up two hours early to take a bath and get ready before training.

"We lived in one room with two bunk beds and shared one bathroom among nine people. With so many members, it was the same. We woke up 2 hours earlier, and Dongjun and I would wash first. When it was the next member’s turn, we’d wake them up, but it took them so long to wash, so Dongjun and I would go back to sleep."

Furthermore, the members had to sit inside the car according to their age, with the team leader driving in the passenger seat beside the driver.

Currently, Park Hyung-sik's ongoing drama, Buried Heart, has released 12 episodes so far. New episodes are aired on SBS TV every Friday and Saturday at 10 PM (KST). His other dramas, like Doctor Slump and Strong Girl Bong-soon are available on Netflix.

