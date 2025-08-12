The Defects ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Does Ah-hyeon expose Kim Se-hee's illegal adoption organization?

On August 11 and 12, 2025, the final two episodes of The Defects, episodes 7 and 8, aired on TVing and ENA. The Defects follows the story of Kim Se-hee, portrayed by Yeom Jung-ah, who heads a major hospital and oversees its charity arm.Publicly, she’s a prominent doctor. Privately, she directs an underground adoption network, with daily operations handled by Jung Hyeon, played by Dex. The ring runs on a “return policy” for adopted children as well. If parents send a child back within the set period, the group eliminates the child to remove any trace of the crime.Yeom Jung-ah as Kim Se-hee in The Defects (Image via X/@Channel_ENA)The system is rooted in Se-hee’s belief that only “superior” genes should remain. Kim Ah-hyeon, portrayed by Won Jin-ah, was one of those returned. She survived an attempt on her life and now leads other survivors, including So-mi, Seok-su, Joo-an, and later joined by Si-woo. By the end of the K-drama, Ah-hyeon is able to expose her illegal organization. Several storylines open for a potential second season, while also resolving the main case of season oneThe Defects episodes 7 &amp; 8 recapIn episode 7 of The Defects, the children cry out for Seok-su just as Jung Hyeon and his team set the area ablaze. Tae-sik (Choi Young-joon) arrives in time to pull them to safety. Flashbacks reveal he survived the earlier accident. United by loss, they prepare to strike back.Meanwhile, Se-hee responds with a harsher version of her “refund” plan, calling it D-Day. She gives adoptive parents one week to return the children. Se-hee secures a 96% compliance rate, with only 4% undecided. So, she visits the remaining parents, insisting their children are “useless” and warning that they will lose the chance to return them after the deadline.Meanwhile, Joo-an hacks into the system, uncovering the full D-Day schedule and Se-hee’s operational plans. Later, Ah-hyeon and Tae-sik visit a family to seek help in rescuing other children. The parents agree, allowing Ah-hyeon inside the D-Day site, where children and their adoptive parents are gathered.Ah-hyeon attempts to take Se-hee’s life but is quickly restrained. Se-hee explains the rules, instructing parents to personally execute their children. The episode ends with a chilling moment as one child tries to flee, and a gunshot strikes her mid-escape.In episode 8 of The Defects, the other children manage to enter the D-Day site. Elsewhere, a younger Ah-hyeon approaches the First Lady to expose Kim Se-hee’s scheme. Ah-hyeon reveals that she was never pregnant with her (First Lady) child. Instead, it is Se-hee, who uses her own eggs and another man’s sperm to engineer a “perfect” baby under the guise of surrogacy.Outraged by the deception, the woman orders Commissioner Jun Jae-du to raid Se-hee’s facility. By then, the scene at Se-hee’s location has already turned grim, with several children killed. As Se-hee prepares to kill Ah-hyeon, police storm in.During the chaos, Jung Hyeon is shot while trying to protect Se-hee. She escapes to her lab, but Ah-hyeon follows, fires a shot, and deliberately misses, telling her, “I love you, eomma.” Flashbacks reveal Se-hee’s own childhood abandonment, offering insight into the roots of her brutality.The closing moments shift to resolution. So-mi reunites with her mother. Joo-an visits Tae-sik in prison. Later, Si-woo, So-mi, Joo-an, and both Ah-hyeon gather at the lakeside to see Seok-su. The series ends with the children sharing dinner and capturing a smiling selfie together.Will there be a follow-up season to The Defects?The Defects (Image via X/@Channel_ENA)At present, there is no official confirmation of a follow-up season for The Defects, as the drama was produced as a mini-series. However, the ending leaves room for possibilities.While Se-hee’s operations have been exposed and the media is aware of the crimes, her own arrest or sentencing is never shown. Jung Hyeon’s death closes one chapter, but Se-hee remains alive, leaving her arc open for continuation.The children, nevertheless, did get justice. But if the creators choose, her storyline (along with the aftermath of the dismantled organization) could still be explored in a potential second season.For audiences outside South Korea, all 8 episodes of The Defects are available for streaming on Kocowa and Prime Video!