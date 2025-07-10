Hunter with a Scalpel ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Se-hyun and Jung-hyun finally expose Jo-gyun’s dark secrets?

On July 10, 2025, Disney+ released the final four episodes (13–16) of Hunter with a Scalpel. The story follows Seo Se-hyun (Park Ju-hyun), a brilliant forensic pathologist who discovers evidence linking a corpse to her estranged father, Yoon Jo-gyun (Park Yong-woo), who turns out to be a serial killer.
She teams up with Jung Jung-hyun (Kang Hoon), chief of the violent crimes unit, to track him down. In the final episodes, Se-hyun and Jung-hyun succeed in exposing Jo-gyun's crimes, leading to his imprisonment.
Hunter with a Scalpel episodes 13 and 14: Jung-hyun is alive as he's rushed to the hospital after being brutally stabbed by Jong-hyun
The opening of episode 13 flashes back to the moment Eun-seo discovers blood, an unsettling sight that rattles her deeply. Presently, both Jung-hyun and Se-hyun are hurried to the hospital. Jo-gyun, meanwhile, blames Se-eun for not keeping tabs on Se-hyun and tries to escape.
In the hospital, Se-hyun begins hallucinating about her past memories. Soon after, Jin-woo finds Se-hyun’s hidden notebook and goes to confront her, only for her to agree to speak if a press conference is held.
In episode 14, at the media event, Se-hyun reveals that she is Jo-gyun’s daughter and exposes his crimes, including what Se-eun endured.
In another scene, Jo-gyun shows up at the hospital, secretly tailing Jin-woo. She spots Jo-gyun and follows him. When she confronts him about Se-eun, he threatens her and her mother but flees when a police officer appears.
A reporter sees Jo-gyun leaving and tails him to his home. The police begin tracking him as Se-hyun remembers Eun-seo’s death. However, the reporter following Jo-gyun is tragically killed before informing anyone.
Hunter with a Scalpel episodes 15 and 16: Se-hyun finally finds peace as Jo-gyun is arrested, facing justice for his crimes
Hunter with a Scalpel's episode 15 begins with a flashback as Eun-seo tries to run from Se-hyun but ends up pushing Jo-gyun off a cliff during a scuffle. Back in the present, Se-hyun grows restless over Se-eun’s disappearance.
Soon after, Se-eun’s bloodied clothes arrive by mail. Fearing the worst, the police sent them for testing. However, forensics later confirms the blood is from an adult. The police race to track Jo-gyun down. On the other side, Se-hyun manages to escape the hospital. The police reach Jo-gyun’s place and find the reporter dead. Elsewhere, Jo-gyun murders a boat owner to prepare for his getaway with Se-hyun.
The episode ends with Se-eun trapped inside a blue barrel in a remote area. The Hunter With a Scalpel finale begins with the painful truth of Eun-seo’s death. In the current timeline, Jung-hyun’s team uncovers a disturbing discovery inside Jo-gyun’s vehicle. At the same time, Se-hyun confronts Jo-gyun in isolation, where he attempts to deceive and sway her.
Trapped inside a barrel, Se-eun activates Se-hyun’s watch to send a distress signal. The alert reaches Jung-hyun, who immediately races to rescue her. Se-hyun pretends to break down in front of Jo-gyun, startling him, and then injects him with a muscle relaxant.
Jung-hyun finds Se-eun unconscious in the forest and reassures her that Se-hyun sent him. At the beach, just as Se-hyun is about to kill Jo-gyun, Jin-woo intervenes. Both are arrested; however, Se-hyun avoids a murder charge later.
Now free, Se-hyun reunites with her mom. Jung-hyun arrests Kwon Hyung-jo months after the events, as Se-hyun helps Se-eun start fresh by gifting her a school uniform.
Se-eun is finally happy, and Jo-gyun, rotting in prison, hallucinates Se-hyun completely unhinged. The season ends with Se-hyun visiting Eun-seo’s grave, thanking her for always being there.
Is Hunter with a Scalpel getting a second season?
Hunter with a Scalpel is confirmed as a limited Korean series, spanning 16 well-structured episodes. Currently, there's no indication of a follow-up season.
The show concludes with a definitive and satisfying ending. Seo Se-hyun confronts her father, Yoon Jo-gyun’s dreadful crimes. At the same time, her younger sister Se-eun, caught in the crossfire of her father's dark history, finally gets a new start.
Even Se-hyun is also free from the weight of her father's secrets. The finale ties up all central plotlines. Given its limited series status and complete narrative arc, Hunter with a Scalpel is not predicted to return for a sequel.
Hunter with a Scalpel is now streaming on Disney+ in South Korea.