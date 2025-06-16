Hunter with a Scalpel episode 1 recap: Who is the mysterious child seen with the doll?

On June 16, 2025, Disney+ launched the premiere installment of the suspense series Hunter with a Scalpel. The show features Park Ju-hyun, who portrays Seo Se-hyun. She is a top-tier forensic analyst whose hidden background starts to resurface as disturbing cases begin to develop.

Blending both crime and personal history, it kicks off with a string of puzzling events that gradually reveal layers of the lead's character’s past.

The introductory sequence of Hunter with a Scalpel starts with a child, likely Se-hyun, seated in a dry landscape next to a white truck. The child is scratching an injury on their hand while clutching a doll.

This childhood scar is reflected in Se-hyun’s present-day scene at the forensic lab as she researches data tied to a man named Seung-hyup. It establishes a graphical bridge between past and present.

Hunter with a Scalpel episode 1: What detail found during the autopsy raises Se-hyun’s suspicions?

The storyline of Hunter with a Scalpel transitions to a nightlife backdrop where Seung-hyup appears intoxicated. A hallucinated sequence shows Se-hyun stabbing him.

However, it is later clarified that she is mentally reconstructing the homicide scenario as part of her professional duties. Through observational analysis, she later narrows down the suspect within the club.

Meanwhile, investigator Jung Jung-hyun (portrayed by Kang Hoon), chief of the serious crimes unit, gets entangled in a parallel inquiry. In the morning, he notices a man in dark attire who flees upon being spotted.

Jung chases the individual but is struck by a vehicle, allowing the suspect to escape. Back at the precinct, he receives criticism from senior officers for his aggressive pursuit.

Simultaneously, Se-hyun’s father, Yoon Jo-gyun (Park Yong-woo), believed to have died long ago, is seen watching her televised interview while ironing garments. His reappearance hints at unresolved history and underlying threats.

That night, Se-hyun finds inconsistencies in the toxicology handling of a deceased athlete’s case. With no one addressing the matter, she chooses to personally initiate the analysis.

Meanwhile, another person watches her interview while manipulating the thread on a corpse. The sequence shifts to a visual of a child playing with a string in a truck. Soon after, the police received a report of a murdered 23-year-old student. Jung-hyun’s unit connects the case to a recent stalking complaint.

Jung delivers the case folder to Se-hyun at the forensic lab, urging her to assist with the investigation. During the examination of the body, Se-hyun and her colleagues encounter unusual elements that heighten her suspicion.

The discovery of thread inside the corpse raises red flags, recalling patterns from her past. The episode ends as the child carrying a doll is seen going into a truck, mirroring the opening frame and tying the chapter's timeline concurrently.

Hunter with a Scalpel is a 16-episode show. The next three episodes are scheduled to stream through Thursday, June 19, 2025, on Disney+.

