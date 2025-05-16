Dark Legacy: Release date, plot, cast and other details 

The upcoming thriller and psychological South Korean drama Dark Legacy will be released on June 16, 2025. It is also known by the names Hunter with a Scalpel and Meseureul Deun Sanyangkkun. Directed by Lee Jung-hoon, who is known for shows such as Happy Sisters, Wednesday 3:30 PM, Miss Ma, Nemesis, and more, the series will feature sixteen episodes. It has been adapted from the novel titled Hunter With a Scalpel, authored by Choi Yi-do and will feature Park Ju-hyun, Park Yong-woo and Kang Hoon in the main roles.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Dark Legacy will showcase the past of an important forensic investigator who was suffering from antisocial personality disorder. For an unknown reason, she had killed her father, a fact that continued to cloud her life and honor with the threat it posed.

Dark Legacy features the star-studded cast, including Park Ju-hyun, Park Yong-woo, and more

The crime and mystery drama Dark Legacy features the star-studded cast, including Park Ju-hyun, Park Yong-woo, and Kang-hoon. The supporting actors include Choi Kwang-je, Ryu Seung-soo, Shim Ji-yoo, and more.

Ad

1) Park Ju-hyun as Seo Se-hyun

Park Ju-hyun portrays the character of an ambitious and highly intelligent forensic scientist, Seo Se-hyun, in the drama Dark Legacy. She goes on a hazardous chase following her father's death and the unexpected revelation behind his death. She also has a strong desire to erase her past. In the series, the character Seo Se-hyun goes through several complex emotions as she is at the crossroads of good and evil.

Ad

Park Ju-hyun was last featured in the 2024 mystery drama Perfect Family. She has also reportedly been confirmed for the upcoming series, Newsletter.

Ad

2) Park Yong-woo as Yun Jo-hyun

Park Yong-woo plays the role of a psychopathic serial killer Yun Jo-hyun in the drama Dark Legacy. He has an obsession and seriousness about dissecting the human body.

Park Yong-woo appeared in the 2023 series Strangers Again. He has also reportedly been confirmed for the forthcoming drama Eun Soo Good Day.

3) Kang Hoon as Jung Jeong-hyeon

Ad

Kang Hoon plays the role of leader of the violent crimes team, Jung Jeong-hyeon, in the series. His fate is entangled with Se-hyeon during the investigation of a murder case.

Kang Hoon was featured in several series in the past few years, including A Time Called You, and Dear Hyeri, among others. Reportedly, he has also been confirmed for the upcoming drama Asura Balbalta.

Hunter with a Scalpel has been penned by screenwriters, namely Jo Han-young, Park Hyun-shin, Hong Yeon-yi, and Jin Se-hyuk. The series will be released on June 16, 2025, on U+TV, U+ Mobile TV, and Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More