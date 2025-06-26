Hunter with a Scalpel episodes 5–8 recap: Se-hyun faces her killer father, haunted by a bloody past and determined to end the cycle herself

Episodes 5 to 8 of Hunter with a Scalpel were released on Disney+ from June 23 to 26, 2025. The series follows the story of Seo Se-hyun, a forensic pathologist whose past comes back to haunt her. The series cast includes Park Ju-hyun as Seo Se-hyun, Park Yong-woo as Yoon Jo-hyun, and Kang Hoon as Jung Jung-hyun.

The father, Yoon Jo-kyun, whom she presumed dead all these years, has returned to threaten everything she worked for. With everything on the line, she has no choice but to revisit what she left behind to save her future.

Hunter with a Scalpel episodes 5 and 6: Se-hyun confronts her father

The fifth chapter of Hunter with a Scalpel opens with a flashback of young Se-hyun celebrating her birthday alongside her mother. The scene takes a dark turn when her father, Jo-kyun, violently takes the mother with him from the room.

In the current timeline, Detective Jung-hyun and his team scan surveillance visuals from the double homicide. Meanwhile, Se-hyun visits a new residence to live. Elsewhere, Da-yeon, girlfriend of the deceased Oh Min-ho, meets officers. During the conversation, she tells them how Se-hyun mistreated Min-ho.

Later, Jung-hyun notifies Se-hyun that her forensic posting is approved at Yongcheon Hospital. Se-hyun then visits the location where Min-ho’s remains were discovered. There, on the poll, she spots a poster for a missing persons service and envisions her younger self placing it and dragging a suitcase.

A memory follows as her younger self cleans up blood after her father exits a room containing her mother's body. On a bus, Se-hyun experiences another vision of Min-ho and her father.

Jung-hyun tracks Min-ho's path and spots a figure in a black cap acting suspiciously. His investigation leads him into a narrow alley, where he unexpectedly crosses paths with Se-hyun.

Elsewhere, in a snowy field, Mr. Choi Jo-kyun waits beside a truck. A girl invites him inside, where he resumes work on the body of the murdered victim from the ending of the previous episode of Hunter with a Scalpel.

At a local diner, Se-hyun and Jung-hyun analyze the pattern of the killings. Se-hyun then gets an update from her lab confirming pancuronium in the victims. However, she withholds this detail from Jung-hyun.

After leaving, she stumbles upon a new body of another female, placed on the road, dressed in white. Seeing the body, Se-hyun flashes back to childhood memories of a doll she once stitched together.

A hidden caller contacts Se-hyun, wishing her a happy birthday and alluding to the killings. She follows the sound and finds a suitcase containing gimbap, which he urges her to eat. Se-hyun accepts the challenge, indicating her willingness to confront him, and consumes the food.

Episode 6 of Hunter with a Scalpel begins with a flashback where young Se-hyun's father trims her hair. Beside her sits a girl named Eun-seo, who is sewing a doll, as Jo-kyun captures a photograph of them both. Back in the present, authorities discover a third female corpse.

Se-hyun again finds the body, raising police suspicions. However, she handles the inquiry calmly. Jung-hyun later gives her a smartwatch fitted with an alert system. In the lab, Se-hyun’s team begins examining the remains of the victim, Mi-young.

A torn photo is found in her mouth, showing Se-hyun and Eun-seo, with Eun-seo’s face removed. Jung-hyun discusses the 1999 Blue Tongue case with Se-hyun, noting similar cleaning tools. Se-hyun corrects him, pointing out the absence of thread use.

At present, Jo-Kyun and the girl are painting the old house. Se-hyun visits the same house, finding its walls newly painted and an anatomy book left for her. The girl arrives, wearing a name tag that reads Se-hyun.

She calls out to Jo-kyun, who then hugs her. Se-hyun confronts him, mentioning his assumed death. She pulls out a knife and attempts to attack, but he overpowers her. Hunter with a Scalpel's episode 6 concludes with a young girl using a taser on Se-hyun to stop her.

Hunter with a Scalpel episodes 7 and 8: New clues tie blue barrel case to Se-hyun’s past

Hunter with a Scalpel's episode 7 begins with a flashback of a young Se-hyun painting beside Eun-seo. As Se-hyun colors the ocean red, Eun-seo questions her choice, pointing out the sea is blue. However, Se-hyun continues.

In the present day, Se-hyun regains her consciousness in a pool of blood. In another location, Jung-hyun and his unit reopen an old series of homicides, focusing on the girl once linked to them, now grown up.

Detectives uncover that the first and third victims share a link: both were tied to Jo-Kyun's cleaning service through overlapping money trails. Officer Park Se-ok hints that the woman may resemble Se-hyun, but most colleagues remain unconvinced. Jung-hyun, however, grows suspicious.

As Se-hyun recalls traumatic moments with her father and Eun-seo, Jung-hyun and Chang-jin visit Jo-Kyun for questioning. There, Jung-hyun notices subtle inconsistencies, particularly a black hat and dark outfit matching those seen in the Min-ho crime footage.

That evening, Jo-Kyun contacts Se-hyun again, pushing her toward another covert errand. Sent to retrieve DNA from Kwon Hyung-jo’s home, Se-hyun instead finds him seemingly lifeless, another trap set by her father. The man regains consciousness and attacks her.

Jo-Kyun, using Se-eun, places hidden cameras throughout the residence to later blackmail Se-hyun. The situation escalates, ending with Se-hyun taking the man’s life.

Hunter with a Scalpel's episode 8 opens with a flashback: a young Se-hyun lies sick in bed while Eun-seo watches over her. At present, Detective Jung-hyun reviews details from the ongoing blue barrel investigation.

Elsewhere, Se-hyun is seen disposing of the body from the previous episode. She then contacts Jo-Kyun, who instructs her on how to cover up the incident.

With no better option, Se-hyun appears to follow his directions. Elsewhere, Jung-hyun learns that Se-hyun deliberately withheld key forensic information. This revelation heightens his suspicions.

Later, Se-hyun confronts Jo-Kyun at their agreed meeting point. She strikes him with a metal rod, but Jo-Kyun attacks her. However, a security guard intervenes just in time.

Traumatized, Se-hyun hurries home, only to find a blue barrel waiting inside. She begins hallucinating and escapes into the street, eventually running into Jung-hyun. They return to her apartment, where he examines her compiled evidence.

Hunter with a Scalpel's episode 8 ends as the two discuss their motivations for entering their respective professions. The peace is short-lived, however, as Jung-hyun receives a text confirming the forensic results: the child in the old photograph is linked to Cheongun Port, the very site of the original blue barrel murder.

The next four episodes, 9 to 12, of Hunter with a Scalpel will be released from June 30 to July 3 (Monday to Thursday) on Disney+.

