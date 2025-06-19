Hunter with a Scalpel: When will episodes 5-8 release, and what to expect

Episodes 5 to 8 of the Korean drama Hunter with a Scalpel will release from June 23 to 26. One episode will premiere each day from Monday through Thursday.
In South Korea, viewers can catch the episodes at midnight KST on U+mobiletv and Disney+ Korea. While the Korean show is listed on Disney+ for international streaming, its availability might differ. It will hit global screens at 4 pm GMT and 10 am ET.
The platform is known for applying region-based locks to select Korean titles. Each chapter runs close to 30 minutes, continuing the same episode length seen so far. Hunter with a Scalpel is expected to span 16 parts in total, with four episodes dropping weekly.
What is Hunter with a Scalpel about?
Disney+ Korea has lined up a fresh original drama titled Hunter With a Scalpel, adapted from Choi Yi-Do’s novel Mesureul Deun Sanyangkkun. The show brings together Park Ju-hyun, Park Yong-woo, and Kang Hoon in the central cast.
The plot zooms in on Seo Se-hyeon, a sharp-witted forensic doctor played by Park Ju-hyun. While running a routine postmortem, she stumbles upon signs that link back to her missing father, Yoon Jo-kyun.
That connection takes a dark turn when it’s revealed he’s tied to a string of killings. What starts as a medical case quickly becomes personal. Helping her navigate this murky trail is Jung Jung-hyun, head of the violent crime squad, played by Kang Hoon.
Together, the two dive into a chilling series of slayings, following proof that keeps revolving back to her own lineage. Park Yong-woo steps in as Yoon Jo-kyun, the father whose past has been obscured in shades.
As the case unfolds, his identity starts surfacing (piece by piece) through bloodstains and clues only a seasoned pathologist would catch.
Park Ju-hyun, known for her role in Mouse, returns to the crime genre once again. However, this time, the tale isn’t just about catching a killer. It’s about facing the wreckage of what’s been buried too long.
"I don't think I'm born sensitive, so I appeared on the show because I thought 'I'll become more sensitive, sharp, and razor-sharp.' I wanted Se-hyun to look like she lost weight through exercise. I benefited a lot from 'Iron Girls,'" the actress said of her role during the production presentation of Hunter With the Scalpel (via Wikitree).
About his role, Kang Hoon asserted:
"Since it's a police officer role, I have some friends who are police officers around me, so I asked them. When I read the script, there were a lot of scenes where I had to run, so I worked hard to manage my physical strength."
So far, four chapters have aired. With this batch, Hunter with a Scalpel reaches its halfway point, and eight more are still on the way.