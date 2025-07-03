Hunter with a Scalpel episodes 9 –12 review: Is Hyung-jo still alive?

From July 30 to August 3, 2025, Hunter with a Scalpel's episodes 9-12 were released on Disney+. The series follows the story of Seo Se-hyun (Park Ju-hyun), a sharp forensic expert, who uncovers clues connecting her father, Yoon Jo-gyun, to several killings. Yoon is a known serial offender, triggering an official probe.

Ad

Seo joins forces with Jung Jung-hyun, head of the violent crime squad, to track and capture him. In episode 9 of Hunter with a Scalpel, it is revealed that Hyung-jo is alive.

Hunter with a Scalpel episode 9 & 10: Se-hyun begins her plan to expose her father’s crimes

Ad

Trending

Hunter with a Scalpel's episode 9 begins with Se-hyun waking up after a restless night, still rattled by what Jung-hyun had said earlier. She gets a call from her dad, but quickly brushes him off, firmly saying she can deal with it alone. Jo-gyun throws in a sly remark, suggesting she’ll come looking for him eventually.

Over at the station, Jung-hyun gets called out by his higher-up for skipping protocol and withholding updates. Tensions grow when he clashes with Choi Jong-soo over the suppressed case details. At the same time, his doubts about Se-hyun start to grow stronger as he tries to make sense of her motives.

Ad

Se-hyun, meanwhile, heads to the genetics wing and quietly slips in some false samples to push her plan forward. Later, Joon-kyung asks her about the presence of Pancuronium bromide in the third killing.

Se-hyun brushes it off, blaming it on missed paperwork from the police, but Joon-kyung seems to see through the act. Kim Myung-Kwan then informs Se-hyun that the temporary autopsy setup is being dismantled, a move that shakes her.

Ad

At the same time, Suk-woo comes across a flash drive inside their laundry pile, stashed there earlier by Jo-gyun. When the file is played, it shows Se-hyun caught on camera by Se-eun the night Hyung-jo died.

Soon after, audit officers enter Se-hyun’s workplace unannounced and begin checking records. She’s now under review for possibly faking documents and medical data.

In episode 10 of Hunter with a Scalpel, Su-yeon confirms that the blood discovered is from Kwon Hyung-jo, and the scalpel found there has Se-hyun’s engraving. The news stuns the department. Se-hyun, unaware of this, goes to see her mother at the hospital.

Ad

She’s reminded of the time when her mom gifted her the very same surgical tool now tied to the case.

While preparing to leave, Se-hyun finds a book placed under her mother’s pillow, apparently left by her father. Inside, it is a dry-cleaning receipt from Yongchuan, addressed to someone named Won-hee.

The officers soon arrive but miss Se-hyun at the hospital, so they head to her rented flat instead, where they discover disturbing evidence that further complicates the investigation.

Ad

Elsewhere, Jung-hyun revisits the storage location connected to the blue barrel incident. There, he finds a locked room, blood marks, and partial shoe prints. The scene brings Jo-gyun back into focus as a possible link.

In the final stretch of Hunter with a Scalpel episode 10, Se-hyun secretly meets with her father. Their conversation spirals into a heated argument, ending with him striking her and knocking her unconscious.

Hunter with a Scalpel episode 11 & 12: Jo-gyun stabs Jung-hyun as he tries to rescue a bloodied Se-hyun

Ad

Trouble kicks off when Jo-gyun frames Se-hyun for trying to harm him in Hunter with a Scalpel episode 11. Cops show up, but Jung-hyun isn’t buying the act. He brings it up with the squad, who end up confused. The case then lands with the Major Crimes crew, and Jung-hyun’s told to assist them.

Hong Jin-woo accuses him of being too emotionally tied and tells him to back off. Realizing no one’s hearing him out, Jung-hyun grabs the case documents and bolts. He tracks down a psych center tied to Se-hyun’s profile and uncovers her buried past.

Ad

Meanwhile, Se-hyun is still held by Se-eun, who tries to support her. Seeing the girl stirs up old flashes of Eun-seo. Later that night, she sees Jo-gyun and Se-eun cooking. Se-hyun joins them, while her co-workers paint her as the one who doctored Nam Seung-hyup’s lab report on the other side.

At the cookout, Jo-gyun plans to ditch Se-eun now that Se-hyun’s returned and wants her to be part of his sick game. But Se-hyun doesn’t fall for it and lunges at him. He overpowers her and attacks viciously by slicing off her fingers.

Ad

Episode 12 of Hunter with a Scalpel starts with a flashback as young Se-hyun is asked to deal with one of Jo-gyun’s past screw-ups, but instead finds a birthday gift from Eun-seo and lights up.

Cut to present, turns out Hyung-jo’s not dead. Se-hyun saved him, and he’s been hiding all this time. Now, he’s shown up at the station and reveals everything.

Chang-jin then updates Jung-hyun. Hyung-jo smelled bleach where he was attacked, and Jung-hyun instantly connects it to Jo-gyun’s laundromat. Since the seniors won’t budge, he decides to act alone.

Ad

Elsewhere, Se-hyun’s hand is still busted. When Jo-gyun arrives, she calls him “dad." Jung-hyun, driving by, spots the truck and trails it. Inside, Jo-gyun plays the caring role, but when meds run out, he heads to a pharmacy. Jung-hyun watches from a distance.

At the pharmacy, Se-hyun uses pepper spray, tries escaping with Se-eun, but the girl refuses to leave Jo-gyun’s side. Se-hyun gets beaten. Jung-hyun crashes in, clashes with Jo-gyun, and ends up stabbed.

Ad

Just as things hit the edge, cops arrive. But Jo-gyun grabs Se-eun and makes a run. In the final frame of Hunter with a Scalpel episode 12, Jung-hyun is lying wounded. Se-hyun breaks down, yelling for help.

Watch Hunter with a Scalpel on Disney+. The final episodes, 13 to 16, will be released from July 7 to 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More