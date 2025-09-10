"So embarrassing"- Internet reacts as BTS' ARMY allegedly files police report against BLACKPINK's Lisa's fanbase after her 'Best Kpop' VMAs win

  • home icon
By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 10, 2025 08:08 GMT
Lisa at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals (Image via Getty)
Lisa at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

On September 10, 2025, social media erupted after reports surfaced claiming that a police report had been filed against BLACKPINK Lisa’s fanbase. According to a viral post on X, the filing was allegedly submitted by some BTS fans after Lisa’s win at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. She took home 'Best K-pop' for Born Again with Doja Cat and Raye.

A viral post by @sunflowercharts even showed a picture of the report. The debate quickly heated up online. The rapper's third VMA win now ties her with BTS for the most awards in the category since 2019. However, her victory has been controversial, with critics arguing that an English-language track with two non-Korean collaborators shouldn't have been classified as K-pop.

Some accused the award of being “bought,” while her fanbase defended her against these claims. Their responses led to accusations of harassment. It was reportedly this pushback that prompted the filing. Adding to the controversy, the complaint was said to have been made by a Thai individual, even though BLACKPINK’s Lisa is Thai herself.

The development quickly turned into a flashpoint in the long-standing rivalry between ARMYs and BLINKs. Fans expressed strong reactions across platforms. An X user, @ninipinkluvv, wrote,

Many also called the move “embarrassing” and unnecessary.

Comments ranged from mocking the idea of turning an award win into a legal issue to condemning fandom wars for overshadowing the singer's achievement.

More on Lisa’s VMA win and the ongoing debate

Lisa’s Born Again victory marked her third Best K-pop VMA. This follows her wins with Lalisa in 2022 and Rockstar in 2024, placing her on equal footing with BTS, who won the award in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Her latest win also gave Doja Cat her sixth VMA trophy and marked Raye’s first-ever recognition at the event. Still, the category itself has come under scrutiny, with some questioning how the VMAs define “K-pop” on a global stage.

This year’s award beat out major nominees such as BTS Jimin’s Who, Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom, aespa’s Whiplash, Rosé’s Toxic Till the End, Jisoo’s Earthquake, and Jennie’s Like Jennie.

While the BLACKPINK rapper thanked fans and collaborators in a pre-recorded speech, the discussion about genre and representation overshadowed much of the celebration.

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Show (Image via Getty)
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Show (Image via Getty)

Beyond her solo win, BLACKPINK also received Group of the Year. Fellow member Rosé made history with Bruno Mars, as their collaboration APT. was named Song of the Year, making her the first K-pop artist to receive the honor.

Currently, BLACKPINK is in the middle of their massive DEADLINE World Tour.

Edited by Shreya Das
