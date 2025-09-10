"So embarrassing"- Internet reacts as BTS' ARMY allegedly files police report against BLACKPINK's Lisa's fanbase after her 'Best Kpop' VMAs win

On September 10, 2025, social media erupted after reports surfaced claiming that a police report had been filed against BLACKPINK Lisa’s fanbase. According to a viral post on X, the filing was allegedly submitted by some BTS fans after Lisa’s win at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. She took home 'Best K-pop' for Born Again with Doja Cat and Raye.A viral post by @sunflowercharts even showed a picture of the report. The debate quickly heated up online. The rapper's third VMA win now ties her with BTS for the most awards in the category since 2019. However, her victory has been controversial, with critics arguing that an English-language track with two non-Korean collaborators shouldn't have been classified as K-pop.Some accused the award of being “bought,” while her fanbase defended her against these claims. Their responses led to accusations of harassment. It was reportedly this pushback that prompted the filing. Adding to the controversy, the complaint was said to have been made by a Thai individual, even though BLACKPINK’s Lisa is Thai herself.The development quickly turned into a flashpoint in the long-standing rivalry between ARMYs and BLINKs. Fans expressed strong reactions across platforms. An X user, @ninipinkluvv, wrote,Nini🐈‍⬛ @ninipinkluvvLINK@sunflowercharts All these because Lisa won? 😭 So embarrassingMany also called the move “embarrassing” and unnecessary.THE SADIA @ireneslisaLINKFiling a police report against Lisa for winning a VMA over their fave??? You’d think they would be proud that Lisa as a Thai woman has contributed so much to Thailand and made a big name for herself globally.. Keep crying about it 😙Yadomie @yadomieniniLINKYou know that this can back fire to you right?💀 It's a criminal offense for filing a rumored based, unsupported and false report to someone....this is clearly defamation. You're childishness and d*mbness will reserve you a room in jail🤣Moonlightswift ❤️‍🔥 @Moonlightswift9LINK@BuzzingPop So now Lisa’s fanbase gets accused of harassment just for defending her against baseless claims? That exposes the haters’ agenda more than anything 😤ALEENA @Aleena_91LINKWtf is this real? A police report just because your oppa lost against her? Y’all reaching new lows everyday. It's embarrassing😭Comments ranged from mocking the idea of turning an award win into a legal issue to condemning fandom wars for overshadowing the singer's achievement.𝔏𝔲𝔫𝔞𝔯 𝔅𝔬𝔜⁷ ECHOES @AliForKingJin2LINKDamn you stupid toxic armys are toxic afsia 뛰어 ❄️ @lalisalovemmeLINKnot even gonna talk about how ridiculous this is because wtf? 💀 but i can't not mention that a thai person out of everyone acting like this and hating on lisa because of a korean man is extremely embarrassing 💀🕷️ @beajeaniesLINKThe concept of being Thai and reporting your fellow country artist to the police just because your korean oppa lost against her at the vmas....More on Lisa’s VMA win and the ongoing debateLisa’s Born Again victory marked her third Best K-pop VMA. This follows her wins with Lalisa in 2022 and Rockstar in 2024, placing her on equal footing with BTS, who won the award in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Her latest win also gave Doja Cat her sixth VMA trophy and marked Raye’s first-ever recognition at the event. Still, the category itself has come under scrutiny, with some questioning how the VMAs define “K-pop” on a global stage.𝑫ˇ‌𝒂𝒓𝒄𝒚 ՚՚🦋 ݇-݈(ia) ☯︎ @pookie_starrizzLINKNot hating I like them, but born again isn't even a k-pop song according to me 2 artists in this is English singers, where's k-pop in this ?This year’s award beat out major nominees such as BTS Jimin’s Who, Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom, aespa’s Whiplash, Rosé’s Toxic Till the End, Jisoo’s Earthquake, and Jennie’s Like Jennie.While the BLACKPINK rapper thanked fans and collaborators in a pre-recorded speech, the discussion about genre and representation overshadowed much of the celebration.2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Show (Image via Getty)Beyond her solo win, BLACKPINK also received Group of the Year. Fellow member Rosé made history with Bruno Mars, as their collaboration APT. was named Song of the Year, making her the first K-pop artist to receive the honor.Currently, BLACKPINK is in the middle of their massive DEADLINE World Tour.