"It's so embarrassing"- BLACKPINK's Jennie's viral surprise appearance at Diplo's Ibiza show draws "dead crowd" reactions online

On August 20, 2025, Diplo shared a clip from his Ibiza set where BLACKPINK’s Jennie made a surprise appearance. The video, posted on TikTok and X, showed Jennie hiding under the booth before stepping out as Jump, BLACKPINK’s new single produced by Diplo, started playing.What was expected to be a hyped-up moment instead fueled a wave of criticism. Many netizens claimed the audience looked uninterested. They called it awkward that there was little cheering or visible reaction.Several posts mentioned that she looked like she expected louder support, with some describing the scene as &quot;embarrassing.” An X user, @crazyslittle, wrote,&quot;She released a song where she repeated her own name and people still don't know her name. No one knows her, it's so embarrassing.&quot;crazyslittlebitch @crazyslittleLINKShe released a song where she repeated her own name and people still don't know her name. No one knows her, it's so embarrassing.The alleged muted crowd response sparked wider debate. Several netizens linked it to complaints about her energy at BLACKPINK concerts.𓆙 @PAYOLASELINKIdk what’s funnier the crowd not caring or her thinking she did something 😭hinata @bluebvrriesssLINKThe crowd is dead 😭janek @tapujemyLINKi love her but the way no one even screamed is TAKING ME OUTTTreena🪩 @dimplesoopLINKCrowd did what she does at her own concerts can't blame themOn social platforms, the clip circulated alongside other harsh comments.ٰ @HoIythvLINKit’s like the energy she gives on stageBlinku⁴💕 @HonestblinkdgafLINKAs a blink i agree this is embarrassingari @GLITTERtaccoLINKand while we’re at it i love my girl jennie but i just saw a video of her at ibiza with diplo and like no one recognized her like girl pls take off ur glasses and build a solid brand for ur self bc no one knows u when ur not associated with blackpinkMore about BLACKPINK’s tour, Jennie’s solo success, and what’s nextJennie has been balancing both group and solo activities in 2025. Earlier this year, she released her debut solo album, Ruby. The title track Like Jennie became one of the most successful releases of the year. The song surpassed 500 million streams on YouTube Music.The achievement made it the first track of 2025 to hit that milestone across all genres, ahead of global stars like Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny.Viral Takes @viraltakesLINK“like JENNIE” by JENNIE becomes the first song released in 2025 to reach 500 million plays on YouTube Music.Diplo has long shown support for Jennie and the group. He appeared at the group's Deadline stage tour this year and contributed to both her solo work on Ruby and BLACKPINK’s tour single Jump.After the negative reactions online, fans came to her defense. They argued that Ibiza festivalgoers were there primarily for Diplo’s set, not a K-pop performance. They mentioned that the crowd behavior at such events shouldn’t be compared to BLACKPINK’s usual arenas.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is midway through their DEADLINE world tour. The group recently wrapped their London shows at Wembley Stadium. They performed a setlist that combined old hits with solo stages and new material.Diplo at BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE tour (Images via X/@diplo)Each member highlighted their individuality. Jennie performed her solo singles, including Way Up, Rosé sang APT, Jisoo showcased songs from her Amortage album, and Lisa also delivered her solo stage.Together, they performed Jump, both during the main set and as part of the encore. The tour will continue across Europe before the group returns to Asia.Meanwhile, YG Entertainment reportedly confirmed that BLACKPINK is preparing a mini comeback album, expected by November.