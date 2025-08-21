  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "It's so embarrassing"- BLACKPINK's Jennie's viral surprise appearance at Diplo's Ibiza show draws "dead crowd" reactions online

"It's so embarrassing"- BLACKPINK's Jennie's viral surprise appearance at Diplo's Ibiza show draws "dead crowd" reactions online

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 21, 2025 15:48 GMT
Jennie appears at Diplo
Jennie appears at Diplo's Ibiza show (Images via Instagram/@jennierubyjane & X/@diplo)

On August 20, 2025, Diplo shared a clip from his Ibiza set where BLACKPINK’s Jennie made a surprise appearance. The video, posted on TikTok and X, showed Jennie hiding under the booth before stepping out as Jump, BLACKPINK’s new single produced by Diplo, started playing.

Ad

What was expected to be a hyped-up moment instead fueled a wave of criticism. Many netizens claimed the audience looked uninterested. They called it awkward that there was little cheering or visible reaction.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several posts mentioned that she looked like she expected louder support, with some describing the scene as "embarrassing.” An X user, @crazyslittle, wrote,

"She released a song where she repeated her own name and people still don't know her name. No one knows her, it's so embarrassing."
Ad

The alleged muted crowd response sparked wider debate. Several netizens linked it to complaints about her energy at BLACKPINK concerts.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

On social platforms, the clip circulated alongside other harsh comments.

Ad
Ad
Ad

More about BLACKPINK’s tour, Jennie’s solo success, and what’s next

Jennie has been balancing both group and solo activities in 2025. Earlier this year, she released her debut solo album, Ruby. The title track Like Jennie became one of the most successful releases of the year. The song surpassed 500 million streams on YouTube Music.

The achievement made it the first track of 2025 to hit that milestone across all genres, ahead of global stars like Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny.

Ad
Ad

Diplo has long shown support for Jennie and the group. He appeared at the group's Deadline stage tour this year and contributed to both her solo work on Ruby and BLACKPINK’s tour single Jump.

After the negative reactions online, fans came to her defense. They argued that Ibiza festivalgoers were there primarily for Diplo’s set, not a K-pop performance. They mentioned that the crowd behavior at such events shouldn’t be compared to BLACKPINK’s usual arenas.

Ad

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is midway through their DEADLINE world tour. The group recently wrapped their London shows at Wembley Stadium. They performed a setlist that combined old hits with solo stages and new material.

Diplo at BLACKPINK&rsquo;s DEADLINE tour (Images via X/@diplo)
Diplo at BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE tour (Images via X/@diplo)

Each member highlighted their individuality. Jennie performed her solo singles, including Way Up, Rosé sang APT, Jisoo showcased songs from her Amortage album, and Lisa also delivered her solo stage.

Ad

Together, they performed Jump, both during the main set and as part of the encore. The tour will continue across Europe before the group returns to Asia.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment reportedly confirmed that BLACKPINK is preparing a mini comeback album, expected by November.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications