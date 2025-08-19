"Writing is so unprofessional"- Fans defend BLACKPINK as The Times' review draws backlash for harsh comments on their London concert stops

  • home icon
By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 19, 2025 18:59 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's The Times' review draws backlash (Images via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

On August 17, 2025, The Times published a review of BLACKPINK’s two-night Wembley Stadium concerts. However, instead of recognition, the article has drawn widespread criticism. The piece gave the show just three stars out of five. Fans believed that it focused heavily on perceived shortcomings.

It described the first half as lackluster and suggested that Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé did not deliver enough energy.

The publication claimed that Lisa stood out as the only member showing consistent drive early on. It read,

"Yet despite the fans' enthusiasm, it took a while for the group to get going, as out of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa, only the Thai-born Lisa looked as if she really wanted to be there to begin with, winking at the cameras and executing each move with vim."
also-read-trending Trending
More controversy came when the piece incorrectly credited Lisa with a collaboration alongside rapper Doechii. Lisa didn't collaborate with Doechii, it was Jennie who did a collab with her on ExtraL.

The factual slip quickly spread online as fans accused the publication of failing to research basic details about the group. An X user, @ssickshejla, wrote,

"we should ignore really quickly who this is about and speak on the fact that this writing is so unprofessional.....who approved of this???"
For BLINKs, the choice of words crossed a line from critique into insult. It sparked anger across fan forums and social media. They stated that the review came across as careless and biased.

Many said the writer seemed unprepared to cover such a milestone performance and pointed to the error about Lisa and Doechii as proof of sloppy journalism.

More about BLACKPINK's Wembley concerts and full setlist

At Wembley, BLACKPINK delivered two back-to-back shows, each attended by more than 70,000 fans. The concerts marked their first return to London since their BST Hyde Park appearance in 2023. It solidified their position as the first K-pop girl group to headline Wembley.

The review’s harsher remarks targeted individual BLACKPINK members. Jennie was described as lacking energy in the first half but later “rev up” during her solo track Like Jennie. The publication wrote,

"The other three band members put on a desultory show for the first half, especially Jennie. It's not what you'd expect, considering K-pop's reputation for extreme rigour, but Jennie has spoken in the past about feeling the impact of the strain on her body. Anyway, she did rev up to deliver the show's highlight with the pop rap number Like Jennie."
Jisoo was brushed aside as “forgettable." Although her set with Earthquake and Your Love received loud cheers in the stadium, the publication wrote,

"If I don't elaborate much on Jisoo, it's because she's the most forgettable, though her track Earthquake was quite fun."
The Times review of BLACKPINK&rsquo;s London stops (Images via The Times)
The Times review of BLACKPINK’s London stops (Images via The Times)

Rosé’s performance was praised for her vocals, but the article reduced her role mostly to that of a spokesperson. They even compared her to Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo. The article read,

"Rosé, who was raised in New Zealand, took on the spokesperson role, thanking the audience and sparking banter with her colleagues. Rosé's vocals are the best; she channelled Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo in Toxic Till The End before changing course for her bop APT- a Bruno Mars collaboration."
BLACKPINK members (L-R) Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, Ros&eacute;- Source: Getty
BLACKPINK members (L-R) Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, Rosé- Source: Getty

Lisa was highlighted as the standout, though even her solo choices were criticized. The publication called Thunder “tedious.”

The concerts included a wide-ranging setlist. It had BLACKPINK’s old hits with their newest solo works. Across both nights, fans heard:

  • Kill This Love
  • Pink Venom
  • How You Like That
  • Playing With Fire
  • Shut Down
  • Earthquake / Your Love (Jisoo)
  • Thunder / Lifestyle / Rockstar (Lisa)
  • Pretty Savage
  • Don’t Know What To Do
  • Whistle
  • Stay
  • Lovesick Girls
  • Handlebars / With the IE / Like Jennie (Jennie)
  • Dance All Night / Toxic Till the End / APT (Rosé)
  • Jump
  • Boombayah
  • DDU-DU DDU-DU
  • As If It’s Your Last
  • Forever Young

Encore:

  • Jump (Reprise)
  • Yeah Yeah Yeah
  • Kick It

The BLACKPINK shows included special moments, such as Rosé’s surprise stage with FKA Twigs and a nostalgic cover of the Spice Girls’ Wannabe.

