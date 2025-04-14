"Get her a a few minutes of break"– Fans show concern as BLACKPINK’s Jennie seemingly appears out of breath during Coachella 2025 set

On April 13, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jennie took the stage at Coachella’s Outdoor Theater for her solo performance. She presented a setlist from her debut album Ruby. Her appearance followed fellow member Lisa’s solo stage on April 11.

Ad

Her performance drew attention not just for her stage presence but also for visible signs of fatigue during parts of her set. Fans noticed that she appeared out of breath at multiple moments. It prompted concern about her health and stamina.

Ad

Trending

This comes amid ongoing discussions online about her performance consistency. Fans questioned whether she might be pushing herself too hard during live shows. An X user, @jjeonghyeons, wrote,

"JENNIE so out of breath im scared please lets get her a a few minutes of break."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans noted that the singer appeared to be struggling with her breath during certain moments of the show.

On social media, users shared clips as they questioned whether she was unwell or experiencing fatigue.

"All those hours, days, months, years of training and my girl Jennie is already out of breath? I can hear more the vocalists on the background than her own voice," an X user wrote.

Ad

"Ngl I was more worried about jennie’s health esp every time she was breathing hard BUT she really gave it her absolute all both singing AND dancing and I’m just SO proud of her for doing SO GOOD and pulling through," a netizen remarked.

"Jennie looks like she’s having trouble breathing :(," a fan commented.

Ad

"Jennie really struggled with her Coachella performance. She’s trying but she just doesn’t have the stamina for it. She looked amazing and sensual. I wonder if she got overwhelmed with the crowd.," another person added.

Some speculated about the lack of breaks or costume changes possibly affecting her stamina.

"Honey good job well done. You did great. Now you can take a deeeeep breath. Have a good rest and take a cold shower. You could hear her heavy breathing from non-stop performance. I'm so proud of her," another user added.

Ad

"i hope she is not having breathing problems with that fit," an X user mentioned.

"the start was not giving but she did amp it up towards the end. I just don’t know why she insists on doing so much choreo at the expense of her stamina and singing. yes she can dance, but she looks tired," a fan commented.

Ad

More about Jennie’s solo set, album release, and next Coachella performance

The Coachella performance makes Jennie the second BLACKPINK member to perform individually at this year’s event. The set included songs such as Love Hangover, Zen, and Starlight.

She was also joined by a guest appearance by American artist Kali Uchis for their collaboration Damn Right.

The minimal changes and the fast-paced order of songs became a point of discussion among fans and critics. Her performance was also supported by BLACKPINK members Rosé and Lisa.

Ad

The duo was seen in the crowd and later shared clips of the set on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The setlist featured tracks from her album Ruby, which was released on March 7, 2025. She released the album through her label ODDATELIER and in partnership with Columbia Records. The full setlist included:

Like JENNIE

Mantra

F.T.S.

Damn Right (with Kali Uchis)

ZEN

Start A War

Love Hangover

Seoul City

ExtraL

With the IE (Way Up)

Starlight

Filter

Handlebars

The K-pop star is scheduled to return to the same stage for a second performance on April 20. Fans can watch the live stream through Coachella’s official YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 2-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More