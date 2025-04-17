"Solos ruin our fandom's image" – ARMY defend Coldplay after Jimin's name is missed during BTS mention in Seoul concert, Chris Martin acknowledges

On April 16, 2025, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres concert in Seoul stirred online debate after Chris Martin seemed to skip BTS member Jimin’s name while introducing the group during the My Universe performance. While some solo fans of Jimin expressed outrage and accused the band of disrespect, fans at the concert quickly stepped in to clarify.

They revealed that the Coldplay frontman acknowledged and corrected the omission later during an acoustic segment at the C-stage. He made sure to include Jimin while thanking the group. The viral clip showed Chris saying,

"We'd like to say thank you, of course, to Jimin from BTS, who I forgot to mention earlier."

As initial clips circulated without the full context, frustrations grew online. However, as more footage and audio from the concert surfaced, the narrative shifted. ARMYs who witnessed the performance firsthand confirmed that Chris Martin rectified the mistake mid-show and reassured others that it was not intentional.

Many fans began calling out solo stans for spreading negativity. They stated that such moments shouldn't overshadow the long-standing mutual admiration between BTS and Coldplay. An X user, @Bangtannies_V, wrote,

"And again solos ruin our fandom's image when they're nothing to us and the boys. Coldplay is here giving a concert. And this in the country of BTS, so being nervous and excited is normal. Forgetting a name for once and correcting right after, does that deserve this backlash?"

Fans took to social media and wrote that it was an honest mistake likely made out of excitement or nervousness. Many pointed out that such slips are common, especially when names aren’t mentioned in the official BTS fan chant order.

"Bruh, if I don't recite their names in fan chant order, even I get confused if I miss a name or not," a fan commented.

"Just wanted to let you know that this is just an honest mistake. Chris even gave jimin a special mention afterwards. Chris doesn't get it right all the time. He even forgets the lyrics to their own songs sometimes," another user added.

"My god this post and the comments??? Chris literally apologized minutes before for a mistake he made because he's HUMAN, not because he hates Jimin. Grow up," a user mentioned.

"Sorry but you gotta be really stupid to think this man would leave Jm out on purpose," a netizen commented.

Others echoed that a brief moment like this couldn’t possibly overshadow the deep mutual respect shared between the two groups.

"we deeply like to apologise. Just want to clear the misunderstanding that people who are mad are not ARMY but solo fanbase of Jimin. We know he loves Jimin aswell and we respects Chris Martin alot," an X user mentioned.

"We trust Chris and Coldplay and don't worry the ones making a fuss about is not Armys but soloosers," a fan mentioned.

"Even if u would forget 1member for mistake ARMY would never be mad at u, please be aware that people starting sh*t like this don't represent ARMY, they're usually toxic fans of just 1member and they're far from being part of ARMY fandom. Sorry u have to deal with them," another netizen added.

A bond stronger than one missed mention: BTS x Coldplay's enduring friendship

The missed mention didn’t diminish the decades-spanning friendship between BTS and Coldplay, rooted in mutual respect and admiration. The two groups have continued to support each other publicly and personally since their 2021 collaboration on the hit track My Universe.

Coldplay members have shown thoughtful gestures. Their memorable interactions include Coldplay gifting Jin a signed guitar, wearing Jungkook-inspired hanboks, or cheering for the groups' solo ventures.

Chris Martin even performed alongside BTS JIN for The Astronaut, a song co-written by both artists.

Fans also recall Coldplay sharing BTS' Fix You cover and frequently speaking about the group’s influence and values. The full band and fans alike continue to demonstrate that a strong friendship cannot be undone.

Coldplay is set to hold five more concerts in South Korea as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The shows are scheduled at Goyang Stadium on April 18, 19, 22, 24, and 25, 2025.

